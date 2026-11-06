BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Kaamastra, a Pune-based sexual wellness brand for adults, sold about Rs. 40 crore between April and September, 38% more than the same six months last year, according to its parent company, Anduril Retail. That’s roughly Rs. 11 crore extra. The figures are unaudited management numbers for Kaamastra only. Website visits and product enquiries also rose by more than 20%.

“A lot of our customers aren’t short of products. They are short of someone who will answer a plain question plainly. That is why we write the blog and why I am starting a podcast,” said Rahber Nazir, founder of Anduril Retail.

The company says more people are now willing to talk about sexual health, and more of them are also looking for answers. According to Kaamastra, the questions it heard most often this year were how to last longer during intimacy and how to encourage a partner to try something new while using intimate wellness devices.

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The wider category is growing too. Strategic Market Research’s August 2025 report says the global intimate wellness devices market was worth about USD 36.1 billion in 2024. It expects the market to reach USD 59.2 billion by 2030, an annual growth rate of about 8.6% per year. The firm says Asia Pacific, including India, is the fastest-growing region, though taboos and unclear laws still slow the market down. Other analysts’ estimates differ.

Most of the buying happens online. The same report expected more than two-thirds of global sales to come through online channels in 2024. It also estimates that adults in urban US households spend over USD 120 a year on these products. In emerging Asian markets, the figure is under USD 40. Analysts see that gap as room to grow.

Kaamastra says its customers worry most about privacy. Next, they want information they can trust. The company says it keeps only limited customer data and ships discreetly, followed by a need for information they can trust.

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It says it handles customer information with care and ships discreetly. Its privacy policy is at https://www.kaamastra.com/pages/privacy-policy.

Kaamastra also runs a blog. One article is a plain-language guide to perimenopause and menopause. The company says these topics rarely come up at home, with friends, or at the doctor's office. It believes good information helps people understand their needs and know when to see a professional.

“Sexual wellness is an important part of overall well-being, yet many people hesitate to discuss their concerns openly with their partners. We believe that honest communication, access to reliable information, and a better understanding of sexual health can help people build healthier relationships. At Kaamastra, we want to make these conversations easier and help individuals feel more informed and comfortable discussing their concerns,” said Rahber Nazir, spokesperson for Kaamastra.

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In 2027, the company plans to publish more educational content on relationships, intimacy, and physical wellness. It also plans podcasts hosted by its founder, aimed at helping people bring intimate wellness devices into intimacy.

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