SGF India Expands Its Footprint in Delhi NCR with Three New Outlets

New Delhi [India], January 9: Delhi NCR residents who enjoy vegetarian food have something to look forward to this year. SGF India, also known as Spice Grill Flame, is opening three new outlets in Rohini Sector 22, Gurugram Sector 37D, and Narela in January 2026. The chain has become known for its North Indian vegetarian dishes and soy-based chaap, making it a favourite for families and office-goers alike. Kewal Ahuja started the brand back in 2012 with a simple mission: to bring really good vegetarian food to people all over India. Since then, SGF India has quietly grown, sharing its passion for wholesome, tasty meals with more and more people. Its growth reflects the increasing appetite for reliable, high-quality vegetarian options in urban areas.

Advertisement

The new locations were chosen carefully. Rohini,Gurugram, and Narela have seen steady growth in residential and commercial development, and residents there have fewer options for quality vegetarian dining. The new outlets will bring SGF’s menu closer to them. “We have always focused on making our food accessible without compromising on quality. Opening these outlets is a way to reach more people while keeping our standards high,” said Kewal Ahuja.

Advertisement

What sets SGF apart is the consistency across all its outlets. Regular customers who have been coming to SGF for years say the food tastes the same no matter which outlet they visit. The menu focuses on classic North Indian flavours, but it is the soy-based chaap that keeps diners coming back. Every restaurant is clean and welcoming, and the staff make sure service is friendly and attentive, so customers can always count on a good experience.

Advertisement

The new outlets show that SGF India is ready to grow beyond Delhi NCR while keeping the quality that people expect. The aim is simple: more locations where diners can walk in and enjoy the same good food, friendly service, and welcoming atmosphere.

For residents of Rohini, Gurugram, and Narela, the new outlets make it easier to enjoy SGF India’s signature vegetarian flavours close to home. Whether it is a quick lunch between meetings, a relaxed dinner with family, or a weekend outing with friends, these restaurants bring comforting, flavorful meals within reach. Regular customers don't have to travel as far for their go-to orders anymore, and first-timers can finally see what all the fuss is about.

Advertisement

Opening three locations at the start of the year gives SGF India a strong start in 2026. The move shows that the brand is expanding thoughtfully, focusing on quality, consistency, and the kind of experience diners trust. If you're into vegetarian food that respects the classics but isn't afraid to get creative, these new places are worth checking out.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)