DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / SGS 'IMPACT NOW' SERVICES GAIN STRONG TRACTION AMONG INDIAN BUSINESSES

SGS 'IMPACT NOW' SERVICES GAIN STRONG TRACTION AMONG INDIAN BUSINESSES

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:01 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is excited to announce that our IMPACT NOW portfolio of sustainability services is receiving significant adoption across India, highlighting a growing demand for practical, science-based sustainability solutions by Indian businesses.

Advertisement

SGS IMPACT NOW is anchored on four key pillars that help businesses act with purpose and urgency:

• Climate – supporting organizations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing low-carbon transitions and accelerating adoption of new fuels such as compressed biogas (CBG) through advanced testing. SGS also enables companies to demonstrate transparency through Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPD).

Advertisement

• Circularity – driving efficient resource use and waste minimization with circular economy strategies. SGS provides trusted certification services including Global Recycled Standard (GRS), Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) and ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification).

• Nature – protecting biodiversity and ecosystems with advanced testing solutions for PFAS and microplastics, helping organizations safeguard natural resources responsibly.

Advertisement

• ESG – strengthening governance, transparency and accountability. In India, SGS supports businesses in aligning with frameworks such as BRSR Core (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting).

Together, these pillars provide companies with clear, actionable pathways to embed sustainability into their strategies while meeting stakeholder and regulatory expectations.

Commenting on the growing response, Mr. Amit Thakkar, Managing Director, SGS India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said: "Indian businesses are recognizing that sustainability is not just about compliance but about resilience, competitiveness and trust. Through IMPACT NOW, we empower organizations to translate ambition into action — from testing emerging fuels and certifying recycled materials, to addressing ESG disclosures and monitoring microplastics. The strong momentum we see across the Indian business landscape is very encouraging and underscores the country's readiness to lead in sustainable growth. With the most complete sustainability capabilities available, we are proud to support this transition and help accelerate measurable impact."

By aligning global expertise with local priorities, SGS is enabling Indian businesses to achieve measurable impact — today and for the future.

To know more about SGS IMPACT NOW services - click here

Send your enquiries for SGS IMPACT NOW services in India, by clicking here.

For further information, please contact:

Geeta Kataria

m: +91 964 303 78 79

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772654/SGS_IMPACT_NOW.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772653/SGS_IMAPCT_FOUR_PILLARS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458028/SGS_New_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts