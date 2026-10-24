SGS showcases rice testing techniques, offers 24-72 hour turnaround for pesticide residue analysis at BIRC

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Testing, inspection and certification company SGS is demonstrating physical and microbiological testing of rice at the Bharat International Rice Conference 2026, while offering pesticide residue analysis with a turnaround time of around 24 to 72 hours to help exporters and buyers assess quality and meet international requirements, a company official said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the conference, Aswathy V Krishnan, Head of Digital Sensory and Advanced Centre for Testing at SGS India, said the company has set up an experience zone to familiarise visitors with the testing procedures used to identify defects and contaminants in rice.

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"It is an experience zone where people can experience what a real testing happens," Krishnan said, explaining that the demonstrations covered physical defects, microbiological identification and contaminants such as aflatoxins.

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The company has also showcased how aflatoxin-contaminated rice appears and the species responsible for its growth, alongside a presentation on pesticide residues and the alerts issued in European markets over rejected consignments.

Krishnan said SGS uses liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) technology to test around 750 molecules in a single run, with turnaround times depending on the testing requirements.

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"We have the LCMSMS wherein you have 750 molecules run in a single run and the TAT depends like around 24 to 72 hours," she said.

The faster turnaround is intended to help exporters and buyers obtain testing reports sooner, supporting decisions on the quality and compliance of consignments before they enter international markets.

Her remarks come amid concerns in the rice export industry over shipment rejections arising from pesticide residues, contaminants and differences in importing countries' regulatory requirements.

Krishnan also highlighted the company's international network, saying its presence across multiple countries allows buyers and traders to access testing and inspection services at different stages of the export process.

"If you check, we have labs at different in Europe itself, we have so many labs," she said, adding that shipments could also be tested at SGS laboratories after reaching their destination markets.

SGS operates a network of more than 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by over 100,000 professionals. The company provides testing, inspection and certification services focused on quality, compliance and sustainability.

The demonstrations at the conference highlight the role of testing facilities and faster laboratory analysis in helping rice exporters identify quality issues and navigate the requirements of international trade. (ANI)

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