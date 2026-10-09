Sgs wins Saf Supply Chain Excellence Award at India Saf Conclave & Awards 2026

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 9: We are proud to announce that we have been recognized with the SAF Supply Chain Excellence Award – Testing, Inspection, Verification & Quality Assurance at the India SAF Conclave & Awards 2026, held on September 29 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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This prestigious recognition highlights our contribution to strengthening quality, integrity, transparency and confidence across the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) value chain through its testing, inspection, verification and quality assurance capabilities.

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As the global aviation industry accelerates its transition towards lower-carbon fuels, SAF is emerging as a strategic lever for aviation decarbonization. For the SAF market to move from ambition to scale, however, the integrity of the entire value chain will be critical. Robust testing, independent verification, traceability, quality assurance and compliance are essential to creating the confidence required for investment, adoption and long-term market growth.

The recognition at the two-day India SAF Conclave & Awards 2026 highlights the growing importance of independent assurance in building a credible and future-ready SAF ecosystem. The conclave brought together industry leaders, policymakers and key stakeholders to advance dialogue and collaboration around the development of India's sustainable aviation fuel landscape.

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SGS Managing Director for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Amit Thakkar said, "We are proud to receive the SAF Supply Chain Excellence Award for Testing, Inspection, Verification & Quality Assurance. This recognition is a strong endorsement of the role that independent assurance plays in building confidence in an emerging and strategically important industry. As SAF moves towards greater commercialization, the ability to demonstrate quality, sustainability, traceability and compliance across the value chain will be fundamental to market credibility and scale."

He added, "The transition to SAF represents more than an energy transition; it is a transformation of an entire aviation value chain. SGS brings global expertise, technical depth and independent assurance to help stakeholders navigate this complexity with confidence. Our focus is on enabling a SAF ecosystem that is transparent, resilient and fit for scale — supporting the industry as it moves decisively towards a more sustainable future."

This award reflects the collective efforts of SGS teams working across testing, inspection, verification, quality assurance and sustainability, as well as our continued engagement with stakeholders shaping the future of sustainable fuels.

Arjan Praat, Global Vice President – Oil, Gas & Chemicals Analytical Services, SGS; Amit Thakkar, Managing Director – India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, SGS; and Mehar Kuchimanchi, Director – Natural Resources, SGS in India, represented SGS at the conclave and received the award, recognising the company's contribution to the development of India's growing SAF ecosystem.

With its multidisciplinary expertise across the sustainable fuels value chain, SGS is positioned to support industry stakeholders with testing, inspection, verification, certification, quality assurance and sustainability solutions that help strengthen supply-chain integrity, manage compliance requirements and build confidence in SAF.

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of over 100,000 dedicated professionals. With more than 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and a portfolio of trusted specialized brands, including Applied Technical Services, Brightsight, Bluesign and Nutrasource.

Media Contact:

Geeta Kataria

Geeta.kataria@sgs.com

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