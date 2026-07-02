SGT University Secures Global Recognition in THE Impact Rankings 2026

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New Delhi [India], July 2: SGT University has achieved a remarkable global milestone by securing an overall rank of 601-800 in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2026, reaffirming its commitment to creating meaningful societal impact through education, research, healthcare, innovation, and community engagement.

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The THE Impact Rankings assess universities worldwide based on their contributions towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognising institutions that are driving positive change through academic excellence, research, sustainability, and public service.

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In addition to its overall global ranking, SGT University has earned significant recognition across multiple Sustainable Development Goals:

- 98th globally in SDG 2 - Zero Hunger

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- 61st globally in SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being

- 401-600 in SDG 5 - Gender Equality

- 601-800 in SDG 4 - Quality Education

- 401-600 in SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals

These achievements reflect the University's sustained efforts in promoting food security, advancing quality healthcare, ensuring inclusive and equitable education, empowering women, and fostering national and international collaborations that contribute to sustainable development.

The University's 61st global rank in SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being highlights its strong contribution towards quality healthcare, medical education, clinical research, and public health initiatives through its integrated healthcare ecosystem and multidisciplinary academic programmes.

Similarly, securing the 98th global rank in SDG 2 - Zero Hunger reflects SGT University's commitment to agricultural innovation, sustainable farming practices, food security, and farmer-centric outreach initiatives led by its Faculty of Agricultural Sciences.

The rankings further acknowledge the University's continuous efforts towards delivering quality education, promoting gender equality, and strengthening impactful collaborations with academic institutions, industry, government bodies, healthcare organisations, and international partners.

Beyond the rankings, this achievement reflects the collective efforts of the entire SGT University community. From faculty members and researchers to students, healthcare professionals, administrative staff, and support teams, every individual has played a role in shaping the University's journey. Each contribution--whether in teaching, research, patient care, innovation, administration, or community engagement--has helped strengthen the institution's impact. The recognition in the THE Impact Rankings 2026 is not merely a measure of global standing but an affirmation that the University's shared commitment to excellence and sustainable development is creating meaningful progress in the right direction.

As SGT University continues to expand its academic, research, healthcare, and community initiatives, the institution remains committed to driving innovation, fostering inclusive growth, and contributing towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

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