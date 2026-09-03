Shadanga Ayurveda Opens Premium Kerala Panchakarma Centre in Jangpura, South Delhi

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Shadanga Ayurveda has announced the opening of its new Shadanga Kerala Ayurveda Clinic & Kerala Panchakarma Centre in Jangpura, South Delhi, marking another step in the organisation’s effort to make authentic Kerala Ayurveda and traditional Panchakarma therapies more accessible to urban communities.

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Located at Jangpura Extension Road, the new centre has been designed as a premium Ayurveda destination combining traditional Kerala healing practices with contemporary clinical infrastructure and a patient-centric approach to wellness. The centre brings together Ayurvedic consultation, personalized treatment planning, Panchakarma and a range of preventive and wellness-oriented therapies under one roof.

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The new facility focuses on providing individualized Ayurvedic care based on each person's constitution, lifestyle, health concerns and wellness objectives. Its services include Kerala Panchakarma, preventive and curative Ayurvedic treatments, wellness therapies, counselling, Prakriti analysis, pain management, weight management, detox-oriented therapies, stress management and lifestyle wellness programmes.

At the heart of the centre’s approach is the traditional Kerala Ayurveda philosophy of understanding the individual as a whole rather than focusing only on isolated symptoms. Treatments are planned following consultation with qualified Ayurvedic physicians, with therapies and recommendations tailored according to the individual's healthcare needs. Shadanga's broader clinical approach combines classical Ayurvedic principles with structured treatment protocols, Ayurvedic medicines, lifestyle guidance and wellness counselling.

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“At Shadanga, our mission has always been simple—to preserve the authenticity of Ayurveda while making it accessible to people around the globe. The opening of our Jangpura centre is an important milestone for Shadanga Ayurveda. South Delhi has a growing interest in authentic Ayurveda and holistic approaches to health and wellness, and we wanted to create a space where people can experience the traditional healing systems of Kerala in a professional, comfortable and contemporary environment,” said Dr. Linto Jacob, Director, Shadanga Ayurveda.

The centre also reflects Shadanga Ayurveda’s wider vision of taking the authentic traditions of Kerala Ayurveda to a larger audience without compromising its quality & core values but at the same time making it more authentic, accessible & affordable. Over the years, Shadanga Ayurveda has been developing an integrated Ayurveda and wellness ecosystem encompassing Ayurvedic clinics, treatment centres, Kerala Panchakarma centres, wellness centres, resorts and retreats, Ayurvedic products, professional Ayurveda education and business opportunities through its franchise model. The organisation also operates Shadanga Ayurvedic Gurukul, its Ayurveda training academy, with a focus on sharing traditional Ayurvedic knowledge and developing trained professionals for the growing wellness sector.

Through its Ayurveda franchise model, Shadanga is also working to create opportunities for Ayurveda business seekers to establish professionally managed Ayurveda and wellness centres while following the organisation's core standards and values.

With the addition of the Jangpura centre, Shadanga Ayurveda currently operates 12 Ayurveda therapy centres across India, supported by its Ayurvedic Technical team & product manufacturing unit. The organisation is also preparing for international expansion through franchise-led centres, with the objective of taking authentic Kerala Ayurveda and Shadanga's integrated approach to wellness to a wider global audience.

Comprehensive Ayurvedic Care for Pain & Mobility at South Delhi

The centre offers Ayurvedic pain management and musculoskeletal wellness programmes addressing concerns such as arthritis, rheumatic conditions, joint-related issues, muscular discomfort, mobility-related concerns and neurological wellness. Personalized therapies and Ayurvedic lifestyle recommendations are planned according to individual requirements. The centre also provides ortho-neuro-muscular rehab programs, Geriatric care programs, supportive Ayurvedic wellness programmes for people dealing with complex and long-term health concerns including autoimmune-related conditions

“At Shadanga Ayurveda-Jangpura, our objective is not simply to offer individual therapies, but to create a complete Ayurveda experience where consultation, treatment, lifestyle guidance, diet and preventive wellness come together. Also to provide a comprehensive Ayurvedic ecosystem for clinical, curative, rehab & wellness healthcare deliverables in an urban setting. We believe that authentic Ayurveda can play an important role in helping people adopt a more balanced and sustainable approach to health,” said Mr Paras Kapoor , Franchise Owner, Shadanga Ayurveda-Jangpura.

With the opening of the Jangpura centre, Shadanga Ayurveda aims to strengthen its presence in Delhi-NCR and contribute to the growing awareness and adoption of authentic Ayurveda and Kerala Panchakarma. The centre is now welcoming visitors and individuals seeking Ayurvedic healthcare, consultation, Panchakarma and personalized wellness programmes.

Shadanga Kerala Ayurveda Clinic & Kerala Panchakarma Centre

Address: 6/01 Jangpura Ext Road, Near CGHS, Block C, New Delhi – 110014

Phone: 99589 22744 Head office : 9953363434

Website: www.shadanga.com Email : info@shadanga.com

For more information please visit: https://shadanga.com/pages/shadanga-kerala-ayurveda-jangpura-panchakarma-centre-delhi

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