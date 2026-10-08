Shah Rukh Khan and Rizwan Sajan Reunite For Shahrukhz Residences by Danube With Gauri Khan-Designed Penthouses

PNN

Dubai [UAE], October 8: Following the success of Shahrukhz by Danube, the commercial tower that sold out on launch day, Danube Properties announces the next chapter of its iconic partnership with superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube – a landmark fully furnished waterfront residential tower in Dubai Maritime City, with apartments starting at AED 1.65 million and a flexible payment plan of 30% during construction and 70% upon handover.

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Positioned as world’s first celebrity-named residential tower, Shahrukhz Residences by Danube sets a new benchmark for celebrity-inspired living, offering breathtaking views of the sea and the Dubai skyline.

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Adding to its exclusivity, celebrated interior designer and SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, has designed the penthouses, giving customers the opportunity to bring her distinctive design touch into their homes.

The tower will feature 40+ lifestyle amenities including a first-of-its-kind Longevity Lounge with cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a red-light therapy bed, and an infrared sauna, alongside aqua-themed play areas, sports facilities, kids’ daycare, cycling and jogging tracks, and premium experiences inspired by “King style” living. The development will feature an exclusive King’s Club on the rooftop, while residents will also have access to a private yacht.

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Expressing his excitement, Shah Rukh Khan said: “I’m delighted to partner with Rizwan again for Shahrukhz Residences. The idea is to create a home that allows my fans to experience a similar lifestyle as mine. Having Gauri by my side in this project makes it even more special”

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group, said: “Shahrukhz Residences by Danube is a vision to create an address that people will aspire to own and remember for generations. After the phenomenal response to Shahrukhz by Danube, our customers asked us to bring this experience to residential living, and we listened. With Shahrukhz Residences, we are bringing together luxury, wellness, entertainment and premium design to create a truly iconic way of living — just like Shah Rukh’s and mine.”

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of Danube Group, founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is one of the UAE’s leading private real estate developers. Renowned for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company develops fully furnished homes with 40+ lifestyle amenities and has built a strong reputation for quality construction and timely delivery.

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