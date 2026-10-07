DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Shah Rukh Khan-branded Dubai luxury tower targets NCR investors

Shah Rukh Khan-branded Dubai luxury tower targets NCR investors

Shahrukhz Residences by Danube launches in Dubai Maritime City with apartments from AED 1.65 million and penthouses designed by Gauri Khan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:13 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shah Rukh Khan-branded Shahrukhz Residences brings star power to Dubai luxury living.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s name on the tower, Gauri Khan’s design touch on the penthouses and a Dubai waterfront address — Shahrukhz Residences by Danube is positioning itself as a new ultra-luxury offering for NCR investors.

Launched by Danube Properties on Wednesday in Dubai Maritime City, the fully furnished residential tower has apartments starting at AED 1.65 million, roughly Rs 4 to 5 crore. The developer describes it as the world’s first celebrity-named residential tower, while interior designer Gauri Khan has designed its penthouses.

Advertisement

Star power meets luxury

Overseas property consultants in Gurugram and Delhi said enquiries for Dubai properties had cooled in recent months as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach amid geopolitical uncertainty and the traditionally slower summer period.

Advertisement

They expect a marquee, ultra-premium launch such as this to draw high-net-worth investors back to the Dubai market.

The launch follows Shahrukhz by Danube, a commercial tower that the developer said sold out on its launch day.

Advertisement

More than 40 amenities

The new tower offers more than 40 amenities, including a Longevity Lounge featuring cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a red-light therapy bed and an infrared sauna.

Other offerings include a rooftop King’s Club, a private yacht for residents, aqua-themed play areas, a children’s daycare, sports facilities and cycling and jogging tracks.

Flexible payment plan

The project offers a payment plan under which buyers pay 30 per cent during construction and the remaining 70 per cent on handover, potentially reducing the upfront financial burden of an off-plan purchase.

What Shah Rukh Khan said

In a company statement, Shah Rukh Khan said the idea was to create a home that would allow his fans to experience a lifestyle similar to his own. He also said having Gauri Khan involved made the project particularly special.

Danube Group Chairman Rizwan Sajan said customers had encouraged the group to bring the experience of its celebrity-branded commercial project into residential living.

NCR investors weigh Dubai and Gurugram

The launch comes as Gurugram’s luxury housing segment continues to attract buyers. Investors looking at Dubai and NCR typically compare factors such as rental yields, handover timelines and the track record of developers before making a decision.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts