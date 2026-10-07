Shah Rukh Khan-branded Dubai luxury tower targets NCR investors

Shah Rukh Khan’s name on the tower, Gauri Khan’s design touch on the penthouses and a Dubai waterfront address — Shahrukhz Residences by Danube is positioning itself as a new ultra-luxury offering for NCR investors.

Launched by Danube Properties on Wednesday in Dubai Maritime City, the fully furnished residential tower has apartments starting at AED 1.65 million, roughly Rs 4 to 5 crore. The developer describes it as the world’s first celebrity-named residential tower, while interior designer Gauri Khan has designed its penthouses.

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Star power meets luxury

Overseas property consultants in Gurugram and Delhi said enquiries for Dubai properties had cooled in recent months as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach amid geopolitical uncertainty and the traditionally slower summer period.

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They expect a marquee, ultra-premium launch such as this to draw high-net-worth investors back to the Dubai market.

The launch follows Shahrukhz by Danube, a commercial tower that the developer said sold out on its launch day.

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More than 40 amenities

The new tower offers more than 40 amenities, including a Longevity Lounge featuring cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a red-light therapy bed and an infrared sauna.

Other offerings include a rooftop King’s Club, a private yacht for residents, aqua-themed play areas, a children’s daycare, sports facilities and cycling and jogging tracks.

Flexible payment plan

The project offers a payment plan under which buyers pay 30 per cent during construction and the remaining 70 per cent on handover, potentially reducing the upfront financial burden of an off-plan purchase.

What Shah Rukh Khan said

In a company statement, Shah Rukh Khan said the idea was to create a home that would allow his fans to experience a lifestyle similar to his own. He also said having Gauri Khan involved made the project particularly special.

Danube Group Chairman Rizwan Sajan said customers had encouraged the group to bring the experience of its celebrity-branded commercial project into residential living.

NCR investors weigh Dubai and Gurugram

The launch comes as Gurugram’s luxury housing segment continues to attract buyers. Investors looking at Dubai and NCR typically compare factors such as rental yields, handover timelines and the track record of developers before making a decision.