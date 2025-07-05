Shah Rukh Khan to Grace the Grand Opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka

MUMBAI, India, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The undisputed King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make a spectacular visit to Sri Lanka, gracing the highly anticipated grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka on August 2, 2025, as special guest.

Advertisement

Popularly regarded as 'King Khan', the presence of the multi-award-winning superstar at the by-invitation grand opening party underscores the establishment of the first luxury-integrated resort in South Asia, developed through the notable partnership of John Keells Holdings and Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

The grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka, touted to be the region's most glamorous event of 2025, also marks the official launch of the resort's "Let's Go, Let Go" campaign, signaling a new era of luxury and entertainment, with an array of non-stop excitement in diverse culinary journeys, elegant hotel rooms, rejuvenating wellness retreats, luxury retail experiences, and the largest and most sophisticated meeting and event spaces in the country.

Advertisement

The integrated resort will also house a world-class casino, which will be operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment. It also marks the entry of Nuwa, Melco's luxury hotel brand, adding to Colombo's dynamic hospitality landscape.

A New Era for Colombo Begins A premier destination in the heart of Colombo, perfectly positioned at 01 Justice Akbar Mawatha, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a 4.5-million-square-foot architectural marvel, designed by internationally acclaimed architect Cecil Balmond. The resort brings together timeless design, world-class service, and modern indulgence to offer an unmatched hospitality and entertainment experience.

Advertisement

Guests can immerse themselves in over 800 luxury hotel rooms, rejuvenating wellness retreats, premium retail experiences, and globally inspired culinary offerings — all with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and the vibrant city skyline.

Where Business Meets Lifestyle Beyond leisure, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is set to transform Colombo's standing as a business hub. It features the region's largest and most sophisticated meeting and event spaces, including cantilevered ballrooms enhanced with curated Sri Lankan art and state-of-the-art amenities.

"Let's Go, Let Go": A Spirit of Celebration The opening will also unveil the resort's signature campaign — "Let's Go, Let Go" — an invitation to escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. From luxury to leisure, and from relaxation to revelry, this spirit will be embodied throughout the event, made all the more memorable with Shah Rukh Khan's attendance as special guest.

The Countdown Begins Now just a few weeks until the grand reveal, anticipation is skyrocketing across South Asia with the allure of unparalleled luxury, the thrill of entertainment, and the chance to witness history in the making. The grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka with Shah Rukh Khan promises an unforgettable experience designed for discerning guests.

Those interested can stay tuned for exclusive updates and VIP opportunities as the count down begins to South Asia's most glamorous event of 2025.

Guests can mark their calendars: August 2, 2025 — Colombo will be transformed forever.

About John Keells Holdings PLC John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH), is the largest conglomerate company listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalisation, operating with over 80+ companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. With a history of over 155 years, the John Keells Group provides employment to over 16,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka's 'Most Respected Entity' for 19 Years by LMD magazine. John Keells Holdings PLC was ranked first for four years in the 'Transparency in Corporate Reporting Assessment' by Transparency International Sri Lanka. Whilst being a full member of the World Economic Forum and a participant of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its CSR vision of 'Empowering the Nation for Tomorrow' through John Keells Foundation.

John Keells Holdings Group: www.keells.com About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Grand Dragon Casino, a casino located in Taipa, Macau and Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the largest non-casino based operator of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724793/Shah_Rukh_City_of_Dreams.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)