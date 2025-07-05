DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / Shah Rukh Khan to Grace the Grand Opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka

Shah Rukh Khan to Grace the Grand Opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 10:32 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

MUMBAI, India, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The undisputed King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make a spectacular visit to Sri Lanka, gracing the highly anticipated grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka on August 2, 2025, as special guest.

Advertisement

Popularly regarded as 'King Khan', the presence of the multi-award-winning superstar at the by-invitation grand opening party underscores the establishment of the first luxury-integrated resort in South Asia, developed through the notable partnership of John Keells Holdings and Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

The grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka, touted to be the region's most glamorous event of 2025, also marks the official launch of the resort's "Let's Go, Let Go" campaign, signaling a new era of luxury and entertainment, with an array of non-stop excitement in diverse culinary journeys, elegant hotel rooms, rejuvenating wellness retreats, luxury retail experiences, and the largest and most sophisticated meeting and event spaces in the country.

Advertisement

The integrated resort will also house a world-class casino, which will be operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment. It also marks the entry of Nuwa, Melco's luxury hotel brand, adding to Colombo's dynamic hospitality landscape.

A New Era for Colombo Begins A premier destination in the heart of Colombo, perfectly positioned at 01 Justice Akbar Mawatha, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is a 4.5-million-square-foot architectural marvel, designed by internationally acclaimed architect Cecil Balmond. The resort brings together timeless design, world-class service, and modern indulgence to offer an unmatched hospitality and entertainment experience.

Advertisement

Guests can immerse themselves in over 800 luxury hotel rooms, rejuvenating wellness retreats, premium retail experiences, and globally inspired culinary offerings — all with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and the vibrant city skyline.

Where Business Meets Lifestyle Beyond leisure, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is set to transform Colombo's standing as a business hub. It features the region's largest and most sophisticated meeting and event spaces, including cantilevered ballrooms enhanced with curated Sri Lankan art and state-of-the-art amenities.

"Let's Go, Let Go": A Spirit of Celebration The opening will also unveil the resort's signature campaign — "Let's Go, Let Go" — an invitation to escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. From luxury to leisure, and from relaxation to revelry, this spirit will be embodied throughout the event, made all the more memorable with Shah Rukh Khan's attendance as special guest.

The Countdown Begins Now just a few weeks until the grand reveal, anticipation is skyrocketing across South Asia with the allure of unparalleled luxury, the thrill of entertainment, and the chance to witness history in the making. The grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka with Shah Rukh Khan promises an unforgettable experience designed for discerning guests.

Those interested can stay tuned for exclusive updates and VIP opportunities as the count down begins to South Asia's most glamorous event of 2025.

Guests can mark their calendars: August 2, 2025 — Colombo will be transformed forever.

About John Keells Holdings PLC John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH), is the largest conglomerate company listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalisation, operating with over 80+ companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. With a history of over 155 years, the John Keells Group provides employment to over 16,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka's 'Most Respected Entity' for 19 Years by LMD magazine. John Keells Holdings PLC was ranked first for four years in the 'Transparency in Corporate Reporting Assessment' by Transparency International Sri Lanka. Whilst being a full member of the World Economic Forum and a participant of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its CSR vision of 'Empowering the Nation for Tomorrow' through John Keells Foundation.

John Keells Holdings Group: www.keells.com About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Grand Dragon Casino, a casino located in Taipa, Macau and Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the largest non-casino based operator of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724793/Shah_Rukh_City_of_Dreams.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts