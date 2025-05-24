PNN

New Delhi [India], May 24: Shahroz Ali Khan, currently heading the film division at the prestigious Norwegian Culture Centre, is playing a pivotal role in forging stronger creative ties between Europe and India's film industry. With a growing portfolio of international collaborations, Khan is rapidly becoming a key figure in global cinema diplomacy.

Khan's contributions to cross-cultural filmmaking have been recognised across multiple European regions. Under his guidance, numerous Indo-European co-productions have received critical acclaim, with several featured at major film festivals, including Berlin and Cannes. His recent appearances at high-profile events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah signal his growing influence in shaping global cinematic narratives.

At Cannes, Khan's engagement with international delegates and policymakers highlighted the growing role of Indian cinema on the world stage. His presence was noted not just for its diplomatic significance but also as a representation of India's expanding soft power through arts and culture.

As a senior cultural figure with established relationships in both the European Union and Indian government circles, Khan is actively facilitating partnerships that extend beyond film into broader cultural and hospitality sectors. These initiatives aim to foster mutual artistic exchange and open doors for emerging talent from both regions.

With new transcontinental ventures in development, Khan's efforts are being viewed as instrumental in India's global storytelling outreach. Observers in both Europe and India have praised his role in reinforcing the nation's image as a dynamic and collaborative force in the creative industries.

