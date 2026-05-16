Shakira and Burna Boy release "Dai Dai," the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026 linked to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

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Miami (Florida) [US], May 16: Today, GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Shakira and Burna Boy have released new track "Dai Dai" via Sony Music Latin. Listen HERE

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Shakira will co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026™Final Halftime Show on Sunday, July 19, alongside Madonna and BTS. For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, the final will feature a halftime show, bringing together global artists for a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture, and purpose, to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

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As announced today at Global Citizen NOW in New York, 'Dai Dai' will be the official anthem of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD $100 million by end of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to provide children around the world with access to quality education and sports. Shakira is partnering with Global Citizen and FIFA to provide access to education for children in underserved communities with Shakira's royalties from 'Dai Dai' being donated to the Education Fund, and Sony Music will match the first $250,000 raised with a donation. Additionally, Shakira is donating $1 from every ticket sold to her upcoming 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour to the Education Fund.

"The World Cup is one of the few things the entire world experiences together," said Burna Boy. "Football and music speak the same language. They bring people together no matter where you're from and being part of this moment through music means a lot to me."

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This summer, Shakira will hit the road for a special limited run of U.S. dates on her record-breaking Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, giving fans a rare chance to see her electrifying production up close in more intimate arena settings this summer. Tickets are available at shakira.com. In October, Shakira will headline a 11 night stadium European residency based in Madrid, with a stadium named 'Shakira Stadium' being built especially for her, and has already sold more than half a million tickets.

In early May, Shakira captivated an audience of more than 2 million fans at Copacabana Beach for this year's Todo Mundo No Rio concert. Shakira, in a triumphant return to Brazil, where she first began her international touring career, addressed the crowd in Portuguese throughout the concert and played an electrifying set filled with her greatest hits spanning her entire career including "Hips Don't Lie," "La Tortura," and "La Bicicleta." Shakira's historic show paid homage to Brazil as she brought out special guests, including Anitta, for the debut performance of their new single "Choka Choka," "O Leãozinho" with Caetano Veloso, "O Que É, O Que É" with Maria Bethania and Unidos da Tijuca, "Waka Waka" with dance group Mare Dance, "Objection" with Unidos da Tijuca and "Pais Tropical" with Ivete Sangalo.

Known as being "the largest concert in the world," Todo Mundo No Rio is a landmark event for Rio de Janeiro, celebrating music, culture, and community, for a completely free price tag. This dazzling spectacle shattered records, becoming one of the highest attended concerts of all time with 2 million plus people there to witness this historic moment. Shakira's performance also broke the record, generating a large financial impact for the local economy, with a projected 800 million in economic benefits, including a 123% increase in travel bookings

Most recently, Zara Larsson tapped Shakira to collaborate with her on "Eurosummer" featured on the deluxe edition of her album Midnight Sun: Girls Trip.

On top of this, Shakira was crowned by Billboard this year as having the "highest-grossing Hispanic tour of all time" with her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, achieving a gross revenue of $421.6 million, inclusive of 82 stadium shows all across the US and Latin America with over 3.3 million people in attendance.

For Burna Boy, the collaboration marks another defining global moment in a career that continues to bridge music, sport, and culture on an unprecedented scale. Widely recognised as one of the most influential African artists of his generation, Burna Boy has become synonymous with stadium-level performance, global musical fusion, and the international rise of African music and culture. From headlining arenas and stadiums across the world to performing at the NBA All-Star Game and building major partnerships at the intersection of music and sport, Burna Boy continues to redefine what global African artistry looks like at the highest level. Burna Boy is currently in the midst of an expansive international run that continues to cement his position as one of the world's leading live performers and cultural voices.

LISTEN TO DAI DAI HERE

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www.youtube.com/user/shakiraVEVO

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