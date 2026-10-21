DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Shallu Jindal Named ‘CSR Person of the Year’ for Work in Women’s Health and Empowerment

Shallu Jindal Named ‘CSR Person of the Year’ for Work in Women’s Health and Empowerment

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:59 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jindal Steel Limited

New Delhi [India], October 21: Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Foundation, has been honoured with the ‘CSR Person of the Year’ award at the 19th India CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 in New Delhi. The recognition acknowledges her efforts to improve women’s health, maternal care, nutrition and economic opportunities through community-focused initiatives.

Advertisement

Under her leadership, Jindal Foundation’s flagship #HerKadam initiative has reached communities across more than 2,300 underserved villages, bringing together healthcare, nutrition, safe motherhood and economic empowerment.

Advertisement

The initiative has supported over 9 lakh adolescent girls through anaemia screening, treatment and counselling. It has also provided antenatal and postnatal care to more than 8.9 lakh expectant and new mothers.

In addition, #HerKadam has helped over 90% of identified severely malnourished children progress towards healthy nutritional status. Overall, the initiative has delivered more than 12 million instances of health and nutrition support.

Advertisement

The summit was held on the theme ‘CSR Enabling Innovation – Bringing Ideas, Technology, Capital and Partnerships Together to Scale Social Impact’. It brought together industry leaders and representatives from the corporate and development sectors to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration and expand the reach of social development initiatives.

The recognition reflects Smt. Jindal’s approach to community development, combining sustained grassroots engagement with integrated interventions that address the needs of women, girls and children. Through #HerKadam and its wider development programmes, Jindal Foundation continues to work towards healthier communities and greater opportunities for women and girls.

About Jindal Foundation:

Jindal Foundation is the social impact arm of Jindal Steel, dedicated to enabling and empowering communities by consistently improving their quality of life on a sustainable basis and creating opportunities for building and catalysing equitable and inclusive prosperity. The Foundation works across education, healthcare, skill development, women empowerment, water and sanitation, environment, rural infrastructure, arts and culture, sports, and social inclusion to support sustainable and inclusive development across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts