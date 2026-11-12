Sham Foam Limited Achieves H1 FY27 Revenue of Rs 5,734 lakh; PAT Rises 92.8 percent YoY to Rs 616 lakh

Ambala, 12th November 2026: Sham Foam Limited ( BSE - SME: SHAMFOAM-544869 ), founded on decades of experience and a shared vision, has established its presence in Ambala with a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Responding to evolving consumer needs, the Company expanded its portfolio with FEATHERFRESH, a specialized mattress range designed to deliver personalized comfort and wellness.

Through a customer-centric approach, strategic growth initiatives, and continuous innovation, Sham Foam Limited has strengthened its brand presence and expanded its market reach. The Company reported a robust financial performance for H1 FY27 with revenue reached ₹5,734 lakh, registering growth of 51.4% YoY while net profit rose by 92.8% YoY To ₹ 616 lakh, reflecting strong business momentum and improved operational efficiency.

Key Financial Highlights (Rs in lakhs)

Management Perspective

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Commenting on the results, Mr. Rajinder Kumar Jindal, CMD of Sham Foam Limited said, “Sham Foam Limited has demonstrated a robust financial performance, supported by improved operational performance, enhanced profitability and disciplined financial management. In H1 FY27, revenue grew by 51.4% YoY to ₹57 crore, while EBITDA rose to ₹8 crore from ₹4 crore in H1 FY26, with margins reaching 13.9%. PAT grew by 92.8% YoY to ₹6 crore, reflecting improved overall profitability.

The Company further strengthened its financial position through lower borrowings and better working capital management. Going forward, management remains focused on sustainable growth, operational efficiencies, cost optimization and expanding its market presence. Supported by an established dealer network, manufacturing capabilities and a commitment to quality, Sham Foam Limited aims to deliver long-term value to its shareholders.”

About Sham Foam Limited

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Sham Foam Limited is more than a company; it is a promise of superior sleep and unparalleled quality. As the fastest-growing company in its segment, Sham Foam Limited is dedicated to shaping the future of the PU foam industry, one restful night at a time. Sham Foam Limited boasts an impressive production capacity, manufacturing 15,000 tonnes of PU foam annually. This capacity highlights the company's ability to meet the growing demand and maintain its position as the fastest-growing company in the PU foam segment.

Sham Foam Limited under its brand FEATHERFRESH, RESTIVIA, SPRINGEE & DECORWELL dedicated to surpassing customer expectations. With a collective passion for excellence, the company prioritizes quality and customer satisfaction in every aspect of its operations.

Corporate Communication Advisors

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INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTANT

Mr. Nilesh Karani P: +91 98195 29929

E: nileshkarani@rikcapital.in | W:www.rikcapital.in

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