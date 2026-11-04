Shanghai Disney Resort Invites Guests into a World of Fairytale Enchantment at Disney Winter Frostival

New interactive entertainment, dazzling decorations and festive character fashions bring an extra touch of winter magic to the holiday season

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a special magic that arrives with the first snow at Shanghai Disney Resort—and this year, the resort is gathering all of it into one unforgettable winter celebration. From November 19, 2026, to February 20, 2027, the much-anticipated Disney Winter Frostival will bring with it lively entertainment, jolly outfits, dazzling décor, festive treats, commemorative merchandise, and special ticket offers—spanning the holidays from Christmas, New Year's and beyond. With winter magic around every corner, families and friends will discover countless ways to create treasured memories together and become part of the fairytale themselves.

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Light up a winter fairytale with new entertainment at Disney Winter Frostival

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As the year-end festive season approaches, Shanghai Disney Resort is adding even more enchantment to its 10th Birthday Celebration. All-new this winter, Star Squad: Join Olaf for a Cozy Celebration will unite Olaf, Anna, the Shanghai Disneyland Band, and the Star Squad for an immersive performance at the castle viewing area. As Olaf and Anna harvest winter magic, the Star Squad invites guests to share a special "With You, It's Magic+" moment—singing, dancing, and lighting up the magical stars together.

The enchantment of winter will sparkle even brighter with the season's most beloved traditions. Mickey's Snow Magic turns Mickey Avenue into a living snow globe, swirling flurries overhead. The Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade keeps the joy rolling, with classic Disney winter scenes presented by a dazzling array of beloved Disney characters and floats. And when evening falls, A Celebration of Disney Winter Frostival bathes the Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination in projection, light, and sound, telling timeless Disney stories.

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As guests begin their storybook journey along Mickey Avenue and into the Gardens of Imagination, a whimsical gathering of snow statues and ice sculptures inspired by beloved Disney characters provides the perfect backdrop for memorable winter photos. Farther afield, guests can discover more snow statues inspired by beloved friends from Zootopia, set in the vibrant metropolis.

Disney friends will welcome guests into a fairytale world with new holiday fashions

To celebrate the Christmas season in Disney fashion, from December 1, 2026, through January 3, 2027, Mickey and Friends will debut festive new looks in warm, sporty styles, as they embark on a winter ski getaway. Santa Goofy will once again be on hand at Mickey Avenue to grant wishes to guests. And Duffy and Friends will step out in all-new Christmas outfits adorned with holiday colors and merry details, ready to greet guests and exchange seasonal greetings.

Fans of Disney fairytales have even more reasons to rejoice throughout Disney Winter Frostival, as Disney Queens, Princesses, and Princes welcome all to their very own "happily ever after" at Castle Encounters, with occasional appearances in mesmerizing winter-only outfits from Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade. Throughout the park, more beloved characters will also bundle up in cozy winter accessories to share warm Christmas wishes with guests.

From Christmas to New Year's Eve, fairytales unfold into heartwarming celebrations

With the arrival of Christmas celebrations, guests will be drawn even deeper into the winter fairytale. The resort will be transformed once more with all-new holiday décor, stretching beyond the park to Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Toy Story Hotel and Disneytown, bringing festive cheer around every turn. Christmas trees will sparkle throughout the resort, adding an extra festive glow to the winter season.

As a cherished tradition marking the season's beginning, Mickey's Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony will once again light up the Gardens of Imagination, as Mickey, Minnie, Duffy, and LinaBell gather with a live band for the moment the resort's tallest Christmas tree comes alight. More holiday shows including Light Up the Holidays with Magic, Christmas Swing, and Mickey Avenue Carolers, will keep the season jingling from start to finish.

The festive celebrations continue at Disneytown, where the Disneytown Christmas Tree Trail will offer a fun-filled stroll, crowned by the district's iconic tree—dressed this year in 10th Birthday-themed decorations. At Disneytown Christmas Market, Santa's cabin will join craft stations, food booths, and holiday-themed activities to capture the holiday spirit. On weekends and holidays, Santa will welcome children to his cabin, while the Magic Glee Club will lend its voices to the traditional Disneytown tree lighting ceremony.

Guests searching for the perfect place to ring in the new year with family and friends need look no further. On December 31, 2026, and January 1, 2027, Mickey and Friends will put on their celebratory New Year outfits, welcoming guests to the festivities and sharing in the excitement of the season. Then all eyes will turn to the Enchanted Storybook Castle, where the special castle celebration, Ignite the New Year, invites guests to wish upon a star and let their dreams guide the year ahead, making for a brilliant ending to the year and wonderful start to the next.

Stay toasty with hearty treats and festive finds sprinkled with fairytale magic

No Disney-style holiday season is complete without delicious treats. This winter, guests will savor an array of warm and sweet treats across the resort. Steaming hot drinks, including hot chocolate and flavored milk tea, will be perfectly paired with comforting desserts like Christmas-themed cookies and muffins, Mickey and Pals Themed Tanghulu, and cotton candy. New seasonal additions also include Wagyu Cheeseburger Spring Rolls and breakfast-only Mickey-shaped Youdunzi, while the guest-favorite Duck Leg in Turnip Sour Soup makes its comeback.

As the season calls to gather, Royal Banquet Hall and Aurora will serve up new festive set menus, featuring seafood and delectable meats, created for splendid Christmas celebrations around the table. For a uniquely Disney dining and entertainment holiday experience all in one, Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel will lay out generous themed dinner buffets with a variety of activities throughout winter.

Guests can also keep warm and bring home winter memories with exclusive merchandise inspired by the season's fairytales. The 2026 Mickey and Friends Ski Party Collection, designed for a jolly winter outing, will feature fun accessories and cozy sweaters, as well as functional tumblers and home décor to deck the halls. Meanwhile, the 2026 Duffy and Friends Christmas Wishes Collection will infuse the endearing companionship of Duffy and his friends into every product, including eye-catching pieces such as mini-sweater earphone cases, soft chapka hats, and snuggly jackets, making them the perfect accessories for when dreams come true. From stocking stuffers to gifts beneath the Christmas tree, guests can discover more festive finds from a range of winter collections inspired by Stitch and Angel, Winnie the Pooh and Friends, and Zootopia.

Live inside a fairytale with seasonal hotel and ticket packages

Whether traveling from near or far, guests who want to soak up every moment of the holiday season can explore a range of ticket offers and hotel packages to celebrate winter with family and friends.

• Disney Dream Vacation – Winter Frostival Package: a one-night stay at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel or Toy Story Hotel, plus a breakfast buffet and dinner buffet for two adults, two one-day dated park tickets, in-park food & beverage coupons for two adults, and Disney Premier Access for "Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade" for two.

• One-day Dated Ticket with Free RMB 88 Combo Dinner Coupon: a one-day dated ticket for admission to Shanghai Disneyland on a selected date between the date of ticket purchase and January 3, 2027, plus a free RMB 88 coupon to purchase a combo meal during dinner service hours at selected quick service restaurants in the park.

This winter, guests are invited to create their own winter fairytale and immerse themselves in more 10th Birthday magic as "With You, It's Magic+."

*The above-mentioned shows may be impacted due to operational arrangement, inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions. For example, during poor weather including but not limited to rain, high wind, poor air quality, heavy fog and/or lightning, we may temporarily delay or cancel the shows. All entertainment and products shall be subject to details stated on their respective information pages.

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