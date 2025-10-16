DT
Home / Business / Shanghai GRUMMAN Showcases Full Suite of Firefighting Innovations at China International Fire Expo

Shanghai GRUMMAN Showcases Full Suite of Firefighting Innovations at China International Fire Expo

PTI
Updated At : 12:28 PM Oct 16, 2025 IST
BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai GRUMMAN International Fire Equipment Co., Ltd. unveiled a broad lineup of high-end firefighting and rescue solutions at the 21st China International Fire Equipment Technology Exchange Exhibition, held Oct. 13–16 at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. The exhibits spanned special-purpose vehicles, intelligent fire suppression and emergency rescue, underscoring the company's engineering depth and manufacturing strength in specialized emergency equipment.

A highlight of the display was a dual-drone firefighting vehicle featuring coordinated operation between a tethered main drone and a companion drone. The main drone can remain aloft for extended aerial suppression, while the companion unit executes independent dry-powder deployment, supply transport and scene illumination. Continuous power and agent feed from the ground vehicle enable operations at heights exceeding 150 meters, tackling long-standing challenges in high-rise and supertall building fires.

"This is our UAV Firefighting Vehicle. Building on last year's first-generation model, we have realized a 'one vehicle, two drones' configuration — one firefighting drone and one reconnaissance drone with modular payloads for complex high-rise scenarios," said Yang Weili, chairman of Shanghai GRUMMAN.

Also debuting was the M180GD 4WD Firefighting Robot, powered by a 97 kW turbocharged diesel engine. It can climb obstacles up to 60 centimeters, travel at 12 km/h, and is equipped with a 180 L/s high-flow monitor. Designed for hazardous environments, it targets incidents in petrochemical facilities, tunnels and forests.

The SG10 multifunctional fire truck, built on a Unimog chassis, offers a wading depth over 80 centimeters and integrates dual extinguishing systems — perfluorohexanone and fine water mist — making it well-suited for electrical fire response. The AP120 compressed-air foam (CAF) fire truck, on a Volvo chassis, incorporates a high-capacity air compression system with foam supply head above 200 meters and water supply head beyond 300 meters, supported by a 12-ton agent tank for sustained operations.

"The firefighting equipment sector is characterized by multiple product variants and small production runs. There are more than 100 domestic manufacturers of firefighting vehicles, and the market is relatively fragmented," Yang said. "GRUMMAN is guided by real-world emergency needs, with technology-driven development and product innovation at its core." He noted that R&D investment accounts for about 5% of annual revenue, with research personnel comprising roughly 30% of the company's workforce.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

