Shankar IAS Academy Wishes the Nation on India’s 79th Independence Day – Saluting the Nation’s Bureaucrats and Future Leaders

Shankar IAS Academy celebrates Independence Day 2025, honouring its alumni in public service. Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15: Shankar IAS Academy, one of India’s most prestigious coaching institutions for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (IAS, IPS, IFS) and other competitive exams, extends its heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day.

Advertisement

For over two decades, Shankar IAS Academy has been transforming aspirants into policymakers, producing thousands of officers who now serve at both state and national levels. The academy’s alumni are a testament to excellence in governance, leadership, and public service. From the UPSC to SSC and Banking Services, its graduates have shaped policies, safeguarded public interests, and contributed significantly to India’s progress.

This Independence Day, the academy salutes its alumni who proudly hoist the tricolour, uphold the Constitution, and embody the “Nation First” commitment. The day stands as a tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and a recognition of the immense responsibility shouldered by today’s officers.

Advertisement

With 12 branches across India and a proven legacy of academic excellence, ethical training, and visionary leadership development, Shankar IAS Academy continues to mould capable, principled leaders dedicated to serving the nation.

On this 79th Independence Day, Shankar IAS Academy wishes every Indian—and especially its alumni in service—a Happy Independence Day 2025. May the tricolour soar high above every horizon, and may our hearts forever beat for India.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)