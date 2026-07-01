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Home / Business / Shantha Biologics Announces Cartridge Fill-Finish Collaboration

Shantha Biologics Announces Cartridge Fill-Finish Collaboration

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ANI
Updated At : 10:23 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1: Shantha Biologics today announced that it has entered into an outsourcing agreement with Novo Nordisk to provide cartridge fill-finish manufacturing services in India.

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The agreement with Novo Nordisk reflects Shantha Biologics' continued focus on high-quality manufacturing execution and its role as a trusted partner to global healthcare companies. The collaboration will be governed by the parties' agreed contractual framework and carried out in accordance with applicable quality, compliance, and regulatory requirements.

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"We are pleased to enter into this collaboration, which reflects the confidence placed in Shantha Biologics' capabilities and our commitment to reliable, high-quality cartridge fill-finish services," said Dr. Vishy Chebrol, Director, Shantha Biologics. "We look forward to supporting this partnership through strong operational execution and a continued focus on quality and compliance."

No financial terms or further details of the agreement are being disclosed.

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About Shantha Biologics

Shantha Biologics is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Hyderabad, India, with capabilities spanning vaccines, biologics, and specialized sterile manufacturing. The company operates purpose-built sterile fill-finish capacity, including cartridge filling, and partners with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver high-quality development and aseptic manufacturing that meets international quality and compliance standards.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002474/Shantha_Biologics_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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