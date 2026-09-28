Shanti Gold International Invests INR 8.83 Crore in Ratnaveer Precision Engineering; Corporate Investment Brings Fresh Investor Attention

BusinessWire India

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 28: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited is witnessing heightened corporate and market attention following an INR 8.83 crore capital deployment by Shanti Gold International Limited, which has acquired 2,65,000 equity shares at a weighted average acquisition price of INR 333.33 per share through the secondary market.

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The transaction marks the induction of a new listed corporate shareholder into Ratnaveer's equity structure and introduces an additional dimension to the company's evolving investment narrative. Following the transaction, Shanti Gold International will hold approximately 0.37% of Ratnaveer's paid-up equity share capital.

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The development assumes significance against the backdrop of Ratnaveer's expanding operating scale, diversified industrial footprint and ongoing manufacturing-led expansion, potentially broadening the company's visibility among corporate investors and market participants tracking the stainless steel, metals, engineering and industrial manufacturing ecosystem.

INR 8.83 Crore Investment Adds a New Corporate Dimension

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The investment comes at a time when Ratnaveer has demonstrated a significant expansion in its reported business scale.

The company recorded turnover of INR 595.38 crore in FY 2023-24, INR 891.88 crore in FY 2024-25 and INR 1,068.74 crore in FY 2025-26. Its FY 2025-26 Profit After Tax stood at INR 64.31 crore.

The sharp progression in revenue provides important context to the latest investment, with Ratnaveer having substantially increased its operating scale over the past two financial years.

The presence of a new corporate shareholder can also bring the company to the attention of a wider pool of corporate investors, HNIs, family offices and sector-focused market participants, particularly those evaluating listed opportunities across India's manufacturing value chain.

Financial Scale Meets Diversified Industrial Exposure

Ratnaveer's core business is centred on the manufacturing and export of stainless steel products, with applications spanning multiple industrial segments.

Its diversified end-market presence positions the company across a broad spectrum of India's manufacturing ecosystem, giving market participants exposure to a business serving varied industrial requirements.

This sectoral breadth is particularly relevant as investor interest increasingly encompasses companies positioned across metals, engineering, industrial manufacturing and infrastructure-linked supply chains.

CCL Expansion Adds a New Growth Avenue

Beyond its established stainless steel operations, Ratnaveer is advancing its Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) project in Gujarat, marking an expansion into the electronics and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

The initiative adds a new dimension to the company's business portfolio and represents an effort to participate in an adjacent, technology-oriented manufacturing segment alongside its core operations.

Together, the company's established manufacturing platform and newer initiatives provide multiple vectors through which its business trajectory can evolve.

Key Transaction Details

Fresh Corporate Interest Broadens the Market Narrative

Shanti Gold International's investment adds a new corporate shareholder to Ratnaveer's listed equity at a juncture of expanding financial scale and business diversification.

For market participants, the transaction provides another reference point alongside Ratnaveer's reported revenue growth, profitability, diversified industrial exposure and CCL expansion. It may also encourage greater attention from investors who track the broader stainless steel, metals and engineering ecosystem.

The development consequently adds a fresh dimension to Ratnaveer's evolving listed-company narrative — combining corporate capital deployment, financial scale-up and expansion into new manufacturing opportunities.

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