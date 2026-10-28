Shantidham Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Service, Empowerment and Inclusion, Championing the Abilities of Every Individual

SMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 28: Shantidham Foundation celebrates its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of service, compassion and commitment to social empowerment. Founded in 2000, the Foundation has steadily expanded its activities from community welfare initiatives to promoting dignity, equal opportunities and inclusion for vulnerable communities, particularly Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

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Over the years, the Foundation has remained committed to creating opportunities, recognising achievements and encouraging individuals to overcome barriers through determination, talent and self-confidence.

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JHOOM International: Celebrating Ability Beyond Barriers

A flagship initiative of Shantidham Foundation, JHOOM International provides a platform for Persons with Disabilities to showcase their talents and achievements. Participants from different regions and organisations demonstrate their abilities in singing, dancing, painting, acting, mimicry, anchoring, yoga and other creative disciplines.

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Empowerment Through Employment and Recognition

Shantidham Foundation has also organised Job fairs for Persons with Disabilities to connect deserving candidates with potential employers and promote economic independence. These initiatives reflect its belief that disability should never be a barrier to employment, dignity or achievement. The Foundation aims to empower individuals to become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to society.

Another important initiative is SAMARTH, the annual magazine associated with Shantidham Foundation and JHOOM International. It documents inspiring life stories, remarkable achievements and journeys of courage, resilience and determination. By sharing the experiences of achievers, social workers and changemakers, SAMARTH promotes awareness, encourages young people and celebrates the contributions of persons with disabilities.

Silver Jubilee Celebration and Felicitations

The Silver Jubilee celebration will be held on 10 November 2026 at Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, bringing together distinguished dignitaries, public representatives, corporate leaders, academics, social workers and advocates of inclusion.

The programme will feature the felicitation of social workers from across India with Honorary Doctorates, Social Excellence Awardees, JHOOM International Excellence Awardees and Best Achiever Awardees. Performances by Best Achiever Awardees will further highlight their abilities, creativity and achievements.

Distinguished personalities associated with the celebrations include Smt. Surama Padhy, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly; Shri Bibhu Prasad Tarai, MP from Jagatsinghpur; Shri Rabindra Narayana Behera, MP from Jajpur; Shri Babu Singh, MLA; Shri Bijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, NALCO; Prof. Jagannath Pattnaik, Vice-Chancellor of Sikkim University; Prof. Pravat Roul, Vice-Chancellor of OUAT; Shri Ramachandru Tejavath, IAS (Retd.), Chief Patron of Shantidham Foundation; Shri Bibhuti Bhusan Mohanty, President of the Foundation; and Dr. Soubhagya Routray, Founder and Chief Functionary, along with other distinguished guests and well-wishers.

The programme will also feature the unveiling of the title of “PARWAAZ”, an upcoming short film on disability presented by Shantidham Foundation. The initiative reflects the power of storytelling to encourage understanding, inspire hope and promote inclusion.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Shantidham Foundation envisions establishing a rehabilitation centre to strengthen support and services for its beneficiaries. Realising this vision will require suitable space, infrastructure, resources and collective support from institutions, organisations and well-wishers.

As the Foundation completes 25 years of dedicated service, its Silver Jubilee represents not only a celebration of past achievements but also a renewed commitment to building a more inclusive future.

Programme Supported By

The Silver Jubilee programme is supported by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE), Government of India; SSEPD Department, Government of Odisha; Culture Department, Government of Odisha; National School of Drama (NSD), Government of India; NALCO; GAIL India; OMNILINK; GRM Raikela Iron Ore Mines; Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA); CV Raman Global University; Sudarshan Technoprojects; and Mahima Greenex.

Their support reflects the importance of collaboration among government bodies, institutions and corporate partners in advancing social inclusion and empowerment.

Shantidham Foundation — Celebrating Ability, Inspiring Inclusion.

Event: Silver Jubilee Celebration | Date: 10 November 2026 | Venue: Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, Time – 3 PM Onwards.

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