Shaping Future-Ready Professionals: Vikrant University Inaugurates Academic Session 2026-27 with 'Deeksharambh-2026' Orientation Program

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18: Preparing the ground for an inspiring academic experience, Vikrant University in Gwalior, known among the best private universities in Gwalior M.P., launched the Academic Session for the year 2026-27 with 'Deeksharambh-2026', the flagship Initiation and Student Induction and Orientation program of the University for UG and PG admissions 2026 students. The event witnessed the presence of well-known educationists, industry leaders, policy makers and spiritual gurus as members of Vikrant University fraternity come together for the beginning of the journey of hundreds of aspiring students.

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Created keeping in mind the vision of the University of producing professional who are future-ready, equipped with industry-integrated learning and good citizens of the world, Deeksharambh-2026 was much more than a formal welcome of new students to the Institution. The event introduced the students to that environment which not only is the ultimate destination for academic excellence but also is a place of ethical knowledge, innovative spirit, career readiness and well-rounded personal development of students.

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The ceremony started with the customary lighting of the sacred lamp to signify the victory of knowledge over ignorance. Afterward 'Vande Mataram' was sung in unison to create an atmosphere of social and national pride.

Chief Guest & Spiritual Inspiration

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Making it an even more valued and remarkable event was the presence of Chief Guest Dr Montu Kumar Patel, who serves as President, Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who spoke at the occasion and stressed the key importance of education in terms of moving forward as a nation.

The orientation event was made more significant by the influential address from Sant Shri Kripal Singh Ji Maharaj, who pointed out to the students the fact that knowledge serves to build careers, but it is values that help in forming one`s character. The salient points in his address include the necessity of self-discipline, ethics and the state of spirituality, which is a must for attaining enduring success in life.

Keynote Vision from University Leadership

The keynote address was delivered by the Hon'ble Chancellor, Mr. Rakesh Singh Rathore, who reiterated the commitment of Vikrant University for training people with knowledge, skills, values, and global competencies to become commendable professionals. He pointed out that education not only empowers students to withstand competition professionally but also prepares them to be mission-driven leaders changing society for the good. He advised students to learn for life and to innovate in their journey towards making India a knowledge economy.

Hon'ble Pro Chancellor, Mr. Vikrant Singh Rathore, disseminated his vision for the institution that encouraged students to think out of the box, to innovate fearlessly, and to make meaningful contributions to the nation-building process using their education, research, and entrepreneurship.

Industry & Corporate Perspective

One of the most important and remarkable features of Deeksharambh-2026 was the participation of eminent leaders from well-known organizations that have offered students important ideas about the fast-changing job market, skill development, and campus placements:

* Mr. Ravi Singh, Partner, PwC India, stressed the importance of adaptability, analytical thinking and permanent professional development in the time of technological changes.

* Ms. Nimisha Nigam, Senior HR Leader, Samsung India, asked students to develop their communication skills and emotional intelligence stressing the fact that future employers need candidates who are proficient in modern technologies and adaptable.

* Ms. Shweta Pandey, Vice President, Northern Trust Operating Services, showing the global industry outlook, discussed the issue of leadership, ethics, teamwork, and skills needed to be successful in the international marketplace.

Academic Environment & Student Mentorship

At the welcome ceremony of the new batch, the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Atul Kumar, motivated the students to explore the journey of university life with diligence, discipline and commitment to the process of learning. He pointed out that the next few years would create not only the careers but also the personalities of the students and urged everyone to grab as many chances as possible for their intellectual improvement and personal development.

Dr. Richa Verma, the Registrar, spoke to the students and explained the academic environment of the University, the institutional values and the supporting mechanisms available to the students. She emphasized the importance of discipline, academic honesty and active engagement in the extracurricular and academic activities for successful accomplishment of the university studies.

Hon'ble Treasurer Ms. Gunjan Rathore inspired students to be honest, committed and socially responsible embarking on their education journey.

In his speech, Dean Student Welfare Dr. Vir Narayan talked about the student-related activities of the University, its holistic mentorship, mentoring mechanism and welfare plans to make sure that all students receive orientation and support to achieve success.

Ms. Mehak Sharma, a representative of student body, shared her experience as a student at Vikrant University with the new batch and encouraged the freshers to take part in all the events taking place at the university.

Conclusion

The formal program ended on a grateful note with memorable thanks from the Dean Academics, Dr. Anand Singh Bisen to the esteemed guests as well as the other dignitaries of the University, professors, students, etc. The proceedings ended with the singing of the National Anthem and a group photograph with the dignitaries, marking the beginning of their glorious journey in education.

As the academic session 2026-27 commences with admissions open 2026-27, Vikrant University remains committed to its vision of providing an enabling learning environment backed by world-class infrastructure in which students realize their true potential, take on new challenges and emerge as skilled professionals and responsible citizens.

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