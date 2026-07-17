Shaping Legacy with Strategic Mastery: IIM Calcutta Launches 8th Batch of Family Business Management to Groom Next-Gen Leaders

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17: As many Indian family-owned enterprises are transitioning towards structured professionalisation to remain competitive, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has launched its eighth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate in Family Business Management, designed to equip next-generation leaders of Indian family businesses with contemporary capabilities in strategy, leadership, governance, and innovation.

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The 12-month, LIVE online programme, delivered in collaboration with TimesPro, is aimed to help owners, scions, and senior executives of family-managed firms develop a future-ready perspective. At its core, the programme is built upon a four-pronged approach--Collaboration, Effective Decision-Making, Leadership and Best Practices, enabling learners to bridge generational perspectives, strengthen intergenerational alignment and blend traditional values with modern business thinking. Through this comprehensive approach, learners develop the ability to identify market opportunities, solve complex business challenges, and confidently lead their enterprises into the future. The two-campus immersion of five days each will further enhance the learning experience, enabling learners to network with peers from across sectors and exchange real-world insights.

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A McKinsey report notes that family-owned businesses contribute over 75% to India's GDP, a figure projected to reach 80-85% by 2047. It highlights a growing emphasis on professional development and succession planning as third-generation leaders take charge. Over the past few years, leading family enterprises, especially in pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and IT, have seen a resurgence in market capitalisation, reaffirming their economic significance and the need for structured capability-building.

Speaking at the announcement of the launch of the eighth batch, Prof. Biswatosh Saha, Professor - Strategic Management, and Prof. Vivek Rajvanshi, Professor- Finance and Control, IIM Calcutta, noted, "As Indian family businesses undergo generational transition, there arises a compelling need for strategic foresight, managerial acumen, and a nuanced understanding of leadership. This programme offers a pathway to reimagine legacy businesses for a new era through a structured lens of innovation, professionalism, and global thinking. We aim to bridge the traditional strengths of Indian enterprises with modern paradigms to empower the next generation of family business leaders."

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Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "Through our continued collaboration with IIM Calcutta, TimesPro is enabling a critical transformation among Indian family businesses. The Post Graduate Certificate in Family Business Management helps equip today and tomorrow's leaders with a forward-looking mindset, a deep understanding of strategic leadership, and the ability to harmonise business legacy with modern-day challenges."

The previous cohorts have attracted a dynamic and diverse group of professionals across industries such as construction, retail, manufacturing, textiles, real estate, automotive and food & beverages. These include business owners, CEOs, proprietors, C-suite leaders, vice-presidents, directors and heads of strategy and operations, a testament to the programme's relevance across sectors and leadership tiers.

The curriculum is structured around seven in-depth modules, including Macroeconomics for Business, Strategic Thinking & Leadership, Investor Relations, Design Thinking & Entrepreneurial Risk-Taking, Developing a Global Mindset and a Capstone Project that integrates all key learnings. This rigorous academic framework is designed to sharpen learners' commercial and operational intelligence while cultivating resilience in decision-making.

Ideal candidates include family business owners, successors, top executives, and entrepreneurs with at least 10 years of work experience and a graduate or postgraduate academic qualification. The Post Graduate Certificate in Family Business Management adopts a hybrid learning model, where faculty integrates contemporary research with case discussions, while guest sessions feature industry veterans who have successfully navigated succession, diversification and global expansion through LIVE virtual sessions will be delivered by on TimesPro's via digital to device mode. After completing the programme successfully, learners will receive the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status. The last date for applications is October 11, 2026.

About the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta:

Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry. The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for postgraduate studies and Research in Management. Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first 'Triple Accredited' management school from India with accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia's finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India's best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable. TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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