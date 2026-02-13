VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, has announced the launch of Shapoorji Pallonji Heartland, a thoughtfully planned residential development located in the heart of Mulund, Mumbai. Spread across 2.77 acres, the project features 5 towers, each with premium 2- and 3-bed residences, with saleable areas ranging from 682 to 1,052 square feet. Set within a well-established neighbourhood, the project brings together expansive open spaces, contemporary design, and seamless connectivity, offering residents a balance between urban convenience and a familiar community environment.

Mulund continues to witness steady residential demand, driven by its strategic location and strong social infrastructure. The location offers excellent connectivity via key arterial roads including, LBS Road, the Eastern Express Highway, the Mulund-Airoli Flyover and the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, enabling smooth access to Thane, Powai, BKC and other major business hubs. The presence of Mulund and Nahur railway stations further enhances the convenience of daily commutes. Upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro Line, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and the proposed Thane-Borivali tunnel, are expected to significantly improve east-west and north-south mobility, further elevating the micro-market's long-term growth potential.

Envisioned as a lifestyle-centric community, Shapoorji Pallonji Heartland is designed with efficient layouts and generous living spaces, with a strong emphasis on natural light, ventilation, and views. The design philosophy focuses on creating homes that offer both everyday comfort and long-term liveability, responding to the evolving preferences of urban families.

With residences starting from INR 1.71 crore, the project will feature 27+ lifestyle amenities thoughtfully distributed across the podium, ground, and terrace levels. Residents will have access to a range of recreational, wellness and community-oriented facilities, including landscaped leisure lawns, jogging and cycling tracks, swimming pools with aqua gym facilities, indoor and outdoor fitness zones, sports courts, kids' play areas, and dedicated spaces for seniors. Rooftop leisure decks and elevated zones will offer panoramic city views and community spaces that encourage interaction and relaxation.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sumit Sapru, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "Mulund has consistently demonstrated its strength as a residential micro-market, backed by robust connectivity, social infrastructure and upcoming transit-led growth. With Heartland, we are introducing a development that aligns with the aspirations of today's homebuyers by combining connectivity, lifestyle amenities, and long-term value. The project reflects our strategy of strengthening our portfolio in high-potential micro-markets across Mumbai."

In addition to strong physical connectivity, the neighbourhood is supported by reputed schools, colleges, hospitals, business parks, and retail destinations, reinforcing Mulund's position as a self-sustaining residential area in Mumbai.

With the launch of Heartland, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate continues to strengthen its presence in Mumbai's residential market, building on its legacy of engineering excellence, thoughtful planning, and location-led developments that create enduring value.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

