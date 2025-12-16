DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Share market in India opens lower as persistent foreign fund outflows and weak Rupee weigh on sentiment

Share market in India opens lower as persistent foreign fund outflows and weak Rupee weigh on sentiment

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Domestic stock markets continued to remain under pressure on Tuesday as both key benchmark indices opened in the red, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and continued weakness in the rupee.

Advertisement

At the opening bell, the Nifty 50 index started the day at 25,951.50, slipping by 75.80 points or 0.29 per cent. The BSE Sensex also opened lower at 85,025.61, down by 187.75 points or 0.22 per cent.

Advertisement

Market participants remained cautious amid multiple global and domestic headwinds.

Advertisement

Experts said that apart from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling, pressure on the Indian currency is also impacting market sentiment. The rupee is hovering near record low levels around Rs 91/USD, adding to concerns among investors.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, "Indian markets are likely to open on a cautious note, tracking subdued global cues. Major equity indices on Wall Street closed lower amid a risk-off sentiment ahead of key economic data releases, including non-farm payrolls, retail sales, and inflation figures, which could influence the future course of monetary policy."

Advertisement

He further added, "Asian markets also opened lower, with cautious traders paring positions ahead of the Bank of Japan's crucial monetary policy decision later this week. On the domestic front, persistent FII outflows and continued pressure on the rupee near record lows remain key near-term headwinds".

The weakness was not limited to frontline indices alone. In the broader market, selling pressure was visible across segments. On the NSE, the Nifty 100 index was down by 0.32 per cent in early trade.

The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.41 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 0.52 per cent at the opening session.

Sector-wise, most indices on the NSE were trading in the negative zone. The Nifty Auto index was down by 0.18 per cent, while the Nifty IT index saw a sharper fall of 0.83 per cent.

Nifty Pharma declined by 0.35 per cent, Nifty Private Bank was down by 0.46 per cent, and Nifty Realty slipped 0.59 per cent in early trade.

Vikram Kasat, Head Advisory, PL Capital, said, "Power Off US Tech stocks dropped, dragging three major indexes down with them as investors prepare for another wave of delayed economic data. This week's jobs data could be more important for equities perception of interest rate policy going forward than last week's FOMC meeting. Nifty 25850 is anticipated to cushion any shortcomings in the near period, followed by the sacrosanct support of 25700".

Overall, markets remain cautious as investors closely track global cues, currency movement, foreign fund flows, and upcoming economic data for further direction. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts