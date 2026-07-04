SharkNinja launches their first campaign in India with Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4: SharkNinja APAC has unveiled its first local marketing campaign in India featuring Bollywood father-daughter duo Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday. The multi-phase campaign introduces the Ninja Blast Portable Blender and the Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker from Ninja, America's No. 1 Small Kitchen Appliance Brand*, staying true to the brand's philosophy of solving real-world problems that others miss.

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Built around the Pandays' natural chemistry, the campaign uses familiar household tensions to bring Ninja's problem-solving innovation closer to Indian consumers. For the Ninja Blast Portable Blender, the brand deployed a two-phase teaser playing on Ananya being "tired of chunky," shifting the conversation from social buzz to the uneven output and fuss of bulky blenders, before revealing the power and convenience of on-the-go blending. For the Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker, Chunky turns into a "Cooking Ninja," surprising Ananya with a variety of dishes, from samosas and cake to dhoklas and idlis, all cooked in one versatile appliance.

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The campaign marks the next step in SharkNinja's India journey following its April 2026 market entry. By combining global product innovation with local cultural relevance, SharkNinja is using its first India campaign to build salience, familiarity, and consideration for Ninja's kitchen portfolio.

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"As we build SharkNinja's presence in India, it was important for our first campaign to feel culturally relevant while staying true to our problem-solving approach. The natural dynamic between Ananya and Chunky Panday mirrors the energy of modern Indian homes, making them a strong fit for this launch." said Mrunmay Mehta, MD & Country Head - India, SharkNinja APAC.

Speaking on the partnership, Ananya Panday shared, "I really enjoyed working on this campaign because it brought out the relationship I share with my father in such a natural way. We got to be ourselves while doing something we both genuinely enjoy, which is spending time around food and cooking. I'm delighted to be associated with such an iconic global brand in this space."

Chunky Panday added, "For me, the kitchen has always been a place for conversation, laughter, and shared moments. Doing this campaign with Ananya made it even more special, because our equation brought that same sense of warmth and fun to the screen. I'm thrilled to be associated with Ninja, such an iconic and trusted global brand"

The campaign brings together the portability of the Ninja Blast and the versatility of the Ninja Combi to address the pace and variety of modern Indian cooking. From fresh blends on the go to complete meals prepared across two levels, Ninja is helping Indian homes make room for everyone's favourites.

About SharkNinja APAC: SharkNinja APAC refers to the licensed APAC operations for the Shark and Ninja brands. Focused on bringing globally recognised, problem-solving products to local consumers, SharkNinja APAC supports the growth of these brands across the region and is committed to delivering innovation that positively impacts everyday life.

Shark and Ninja products are now available on www.sharkninja.in , Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

(Source: *Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Kitchen Appliances by Item, Dollar Sales, 52 WE Jan 3, 2026 (Model: FS301))

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