SharonPly Honours Five Masters of Woodcraft at Seventh I AM STRONGEST Awards

CARVED IN STRENGTH celebrates artisans preserving generations of craftsmanship while adapting traditional woodcraft for a changing world

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

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SharonPly honoured five master woodcraft artisans at the seventh edition of its annual I AM STRONGEST Awards, recognising their exceptional craftsmanship, dedication and contribution to preserving India’s rich woodcraft traditions.

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L-R: Kumarasamy Ramesh, S. Thirunavukkarasu, S. Maasnam, Vishnu Khemani, Appar Lakshmanan and R. Rangachari at I AM STRONGEST Awards

The 2026 edition, themed “CARVED IN STRENGTH: Honouring Generations of Craftsmanship & Innovation,” celebrated the people behind some of the country’s most intricate wooden creations. From temple chariots and sacred sculptures to monumental doors and architectural woodwork, the awardees represent generations of knowledge, skill and perseverance that continue to keep traditional craftsmanship alive.

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The five awardees were Perunthachar Appar Lakshmanan, Dr. R. Rangachari Sthapathi, Thiru. S. Maasanam Achari, Thiru. S. Thirunavukkarasu Sthapathi, and Thiru. Kumarasamy Ramesh Sthapathi. Their work spans temple and heritage projects across India and overseas, while their contributions extend beyond craftsmanship to training, knowledge-sharing and supporting the wider artisan community.

Perunthachar Appar Lakshmanan was recognised for his innovative approach to traditional carpentry, including his distinctive wooden car, bike and household creations. A master carpenter from the Thiruvallur region, he has created temple chariots at several locations across Tamil Nadu, including the Tamil Ther at Chennai International Airport. A recipient of the Poompuhar State Award for 2011–2012, he has also authored ten books on carpentry and trained students in wood sculpture.

Dr. R. Rangachari Sthapathi was honoured for carrying forward a 13-generation legacy of temple chariot making and traditional wood sculpture. Through Rangachari Traditional Wood Sculptures, he creates hand-carved sculptures, decorative panels and architectural woodwork rooted in Tamil Nadu’s craft traditions. His work reflects both the intricate detailing of traditional sculpture and his commitment to passing this knowledge on to future generations.

Thiru. S. Maasanam Achari was recognised for his mastery of large-scale wood carving using traditional hand tools. Based in Madurai, he continues a family craft tradition spanning for about 55 years, working with his brothers to create deity figures, Chettinad-style doors and pooja mandapams. His family workshop has contributed wooden structural components to the Meenakshi Amman Temple’s Velli Ambalam silver mandapam and supplied carved pillars and deity sculptures to Malaysia.

Thiru. S. Thirunavukkarasu Sthapathi was honoured for his extensive contribution to crafting temple vahanams and preserving the intricate sculptural traditions associated with sacred processional works. A graduate of the Government College of Sculpture and Architecture, Mamallapuram, he carries forward his traditional practice through MARABU in Andipandal. His major works include a 62-foot chariot for the Sri Pandurangan–Rukmini Temple at Govindapuram and the 32-foot Athi Vinayagar sculpture, carved from athi wood, installed in Nagapattinam.

Thiru. Kumarasamy Ramesh Sthapathi was recognised for combining craftsmanship with a strong commitment to the welfare of fellow artisans. With more than two decades of experience, he leads Manasa Wood Creations, specialising in traditional woodcraft and large temple timber structures. Among his major projects are the 90 doors created for Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, handed over in November 2025, along with temple projects undertaken in India and overseas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vishnu Khemani, Founder and Managing Director, SharonPly, said, “A finished creation reflects not just skill, but years of learning, discipline and experience. Through this year’s I AM STRONGEST Awards, we place the maker at the centre, celebrating artisans whose expertise preserves traditional knowledge while evolving with contemporary needs. CARVED IN STRENGTH reflects SharonPly’s long standing association with wood and our respect for the craftsmanship that transforms it into functional, architectural and cultural creations. By honouring these masters of woodcraft, we hope to inspire greater appreciation for skilled craftsmanship and encourage the transfer of knowledge across generations. I AM STRONGEST continues to spotlight individuals whose achievements and contributions inspire others.”

I AM STRONGEST: Celebrating Strength in Every Form

Launched in 2019, the SharonPly I AM STRONGEST Awards celebrates individuals whose actions demonstrate strength, resilience and service to society. Its first edition honoured wheelchair basketball player Malathi and social change maker Logammal. In 2020, the Awards paid tribute to frontline workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 edition recognised everyday heroes who supported communities during the pandemic’s second wave. Both editions were held online. In 2022, the platform turned its attention to animal welfare, celebrating individuals whose work extended to birds, elephants and other animals. The 2024 edition honoured Tamil Nadu’s Olympic hockey legends, while the 2025 edition recognised retired senior Army officers who continue to contribute to public understanding as defence analysts.

With each edition, I AM STRONGEST has sought to make a different form of strength visible. In 2026, the spotlight turned to artisans whose names may be less familiar than the remarkable works they have created—recognising the skill, experience and dedication behind generations of craftsmanship.

About SharonPly

Established in 1987, SharonPly offers plywood, decorative veneers, doors and related products. Its manufacturing facility is located in Gummidipoondi - India’s largest plywood manufacturing facility, near Chennai, and is among. The company’s connection with wood gives the 2026 edition of I AM STRONGEST Awards particular significance, as it recognises the human skill, knowledge and dedication that transform wood into products, structures and cultural creations.

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