Shashish Kumar Tiwari to Lead RED & REGA 2026 in Delhi on October 31; Skylight Buildtech to Present Major Real Estate Event

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: Business coach, corporate trainer and motivational speaker Shashish Kumar Tiwari, Founder of SKT Official, is set to lead the Real Estate Dominator & Real Estate Glory Awards (RED & REGA 2026), scheduled to take place in Delhi on October 31. The event aims to bring together more than 1,000 real estate professionals, including developers, builders, investors, channel partners and entrepreneurs, for business training, networking and industry recognition.

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Presented by Skylight Buildtech (Dholera Matlab Skylight), the event is powered by Beema Bajar and SKT Tradex, while Chicago Open University and Chauhan Property Wala Private Limited have joined as Co-Powered By Partners.

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Organized by SKT Official, the day-long event will feature a business growth workshop alongside an awards ceremony recognizing achievements in the real estate sector.

Shashish Kumar Tiwari Brings Business Expertise and Strong Digital Presence

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Shashish Kumar Tiwari has established a presence in business coaching, corporate training, motivational speaking, and leadership development. He is also widely followed across digital platforms for his content on entrepreneurship, business growth, sales strategies and personal development.

His social media presence includes over 4.4 million YouTube subscribers, 2.7 million Instagram followers and 1.3 million Facebook followers, with cumulative video views exceeding one billion.

Through RED & REGA 2026, Tiwari aims to connect business education with industry networking and professional recognition, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, strengthen business relationships and explore new avenues for growth.

Leading Organizations Join the Event

Skylight Buildtech, associated with the brand identity “Dholera Matlab Skylight,” is the Presenting Sponsor of RED & REGA 2026. Its participation reflects the event’s focus on real estate development, industry engagement, and emerging investment opportunities.

Beema Bajar and SKT Tradex, as Powered By Partners, are supporting the initiative’s emphasis on business development and professional networking.

Chicago Open University and Chauhan Property Wala Private Limited are associated as Co-Powered By Partners, contributing to the event’s broader engagement across education, real estate and business sectors.

Workshop to Focus on Sales, Branding and Business Expansion

The Real Estate Dominator segment will address challenges facing real estate businesses amid increasing competition, evolving customer expectations and the growing influence of digital technologies.

The workshop will cover lead generation, sales conversion, branding, team management, leadership development and business expansion strategies.

The initiative aims to provide practical insights for entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to strengthen their operations and adapt to changing market conditions.

Real Estate Glory Awards to Recognize Industry Excellence

The event will also feature the Real Estate Glory Awards 2026, aimed at recognizing companies, entrepreneurs and professionals for their contributions to the real estate sector.

The awards will highlight achievements in leadership, innovation, customer trust, business performance and professional excellence, encouraging higher standards and continued development within the industry.

Over 1,000 Participants Expected

The organizers are targeting participation from more than 1,000 professionals, with the event expected to provide opportunities for networking, industry discussions, and potential business collaborations.

RED & REGA 2026 will take place on October 31, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM in Delhi.

Further details regarding registration, award nominations, and participation are available at www.redandrega.com.

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