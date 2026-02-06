DT
Home / Business / 'Shatak' Teaser Unveils the Untold Story of a Century-Long Journey of the RSS

'Shatak' Teaser Unveils the Untold Story of a Century-Long Journey of the RSS

ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: The teaser of Shatak: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ke 100 Varsh has been released, offering a cinematic glimpse into the untold story of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and narrating its 100-year journey, ideology, and social contributions to the nation. Directed by Aashish Mall and presented by ADA 360 Degrees LLP, the film is Produced by Vir Kapur and co-produced by Aashish Tiwari.

Conceptualized to commemorate the historic milestone, the film explores lesser-known chapters of the organisation's evolution, including its role during the freedom movement, periods of challenge, and its continuing influence on India's social and cultural fabric. Moving beyond debates, Shatak aims to present a researched narrative that places history and perspectives in context.

The film recently also saw the release of its song 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchan', unveiled by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, with singer Sukhwinder Singh lending his voice to the track. The teaser has garnered attention across audiences and has also received words of encouragement from personalities such as Ajay Devgn and yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

Teaser: https://youtu.be/tRWJxl5Fj5k?si=UdU94BIRqLNMVavQ

Shatak: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ke 100 Varsh is set to release in theatres nationwide on 19 February 2026

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877970/Shatak_Poster.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

