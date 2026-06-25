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New Delhi [India], June 25: SHE - Sampurna Health Enclave (SHE Delhi), a dedicated centre for women's health, fertility and wellness, was formally inaugurated today at Greater Kailash-II, New Delhi, in the presence of public representatives, eminent physicians and healthcare professionals. The launch marks the Delhi chapter of an organisation committed to bring advanced fertility treatment, women's wellness and preventive healthcare together under one roof, anchored in trust, transparency and compassionate care.

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The inauguration was graced by Chief Guest Smt. Bansuri Swaraj, Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the New Delhi Constituency. The ceremony was further honoured by Guest of Honour Shri Satish Upadhyay, Hon'ble MLA from Malviya Nagar. The event was further graced by the presence of former President of Delhi BJP, Virendra Sachdeva Ji, Health educator Shri Akhil Thakur. Federation of Press Clubs' President Shri Gautam Lahiri Agartala Press Club's President Shri Pranab Sarkar and Pro Vice Chancellor DPS, Mr Sourabh Goswami also joined the event, along with several healthcare professionals and invited guests.

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Founded by Dr. Sutapa Sen and Dr. Pratim Sengupta, SHE Delhi has been envisioned as a centre that unites advanced reproductive medicine with a humane, patient-first approach -- reflecting the national aspiration of building a healthy, empowered and self-reliant society. By delivering world-class fertility and women's healthcare through indigenous expertise, SHE Delhi aligns itself with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat, where the well-being of women forms the foundation of a developed and self-reliant nation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Sutapa Sen said: "The name Sampurna Health Enclave itself signifies our purpose in women's care. Sampurna, a Sanskrit word meaning totality, reflects the complete care that the women of our country so deeply deserve. It is often said that women are the backbone of our society; I believe they are not only its backbone but also the heart of every family. When they cannot function at their best, not only the family but society itself suffers. SHE is our promise to give women the care they truly deserve."

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Dr. Pratim Sengupta described Delhi as a natural choice for taking the initiative to a larger national and global stage. He said: "Delhi gives us the right platform to present ourselves to the nation and the world. Healthcare today is not only about treatment -- patients seek trust, transparency and a sense of reassurance. We wanted SHE Delhi to embody exactly that."

"We have worked across many segments of healthcare in many parts of India over the years. Our aim now is to build a dedicated ecosystem for women's healthcare and fertility support -- one that is measured not by numbers, but by the quality of care," Dr. Sengupta added.

The centre offers, not only complete fertility care by providing comprehensive suite of services, including IVF, ICSI, the Embryoscope time-lapse system for continuous monitoring of embryo development and fertility preservation supported by a state-of-the-art embryology laboratory but also it offers advanced gynaecological endoscopy surgery, genetic counselling, foetal medicine.

Senior gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr. Sutapa Sen emphasised that the vision extends well beyond medical infrastructure. "Infertility can be emotionally exhausting for couples. Patients often arrive carrying fear, confusion and years of disappointment. In such moments, they need not only advanced technology, but also empathy and honest guidance. Here, we want every woman to feel comfortable and able to discuss her health concerns openly and without hesitation," she said.

The founders also outlined plans to expand services well beyond fertility and routine gynaecological care. SHE Delhi intends to introduce wellness programmes and preventive healthcare services soon.

"There is growing awareness around preventive health today, especially among younger women. We want to build services that support women through every stage of life -- not only during pregnancy or fertility treatment," Dr. Sen noted.

In keeping with the national goal of self-reliance, Dr. Sengupta also shared plans to introduce training programmes for junior doctors and aspiring embryologists.

"India needs more well-trained fertility professionals and embryologists. As institutions grow, they must also contribute to mentor the next generation," he said.

Guests at the event welcomed the initiative's focus on combining technology-driven healthcare with ethical and compassionate treatment -- a model that reflects India's growing confidence in delivering advanced, indigenous medical care.

Located at E-516, Greater Kailash-II, SHE Delhi has been launched as a specialised centre for women's health, fertility and wellness. The founders shared that their larger vision is to build a trusted healthcare model that can be expanded across metropolitan cities and into Tier-2 cities, advancing accessible, world-class women's healthcare for a developed and self-reliant India.

ANNEXURE -- BACKGROUNDER

Infertility in India: A Silent Epidemic, and How SHE Delhi Aims to Bridge the Gap

Infertility, long confined to whispered conversations and social stigma, is emerging as one of India's most pressing yet under-recognised public health challenges. As lifestyles change, marriages are delayed and environmental pressures intensify, the country is witnessing a steady rise in couples seeking assisted reproductive technologies, particularly In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

The World Health Organization estimates that one in six adults globally experiences infertility during their lifetime, with prevalence showing little difference between developed and developing nations. In India, studies suggest that between 10 and 15 per cent of married couples experience infertility -- nearly 27-30 million couples seeking some form of fertility support. India is also experiencing a decline in fertility, with the Total Fertility Rate falling below the replacement level to around 2.0.

Several factors drive this trend. Delayed parenthood, obesity, diabetes, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis and declining sperm quality are increasingly affecting reproductive health. Experts note that male-factor infertility now contributes to nearly half of all cases, dispelling the long-held notion that infertility is primarily a women's issue.

Against this backdrop, IVF has become a beacon of hope. India today hosts more than 3,000 fertility clinics and has emerged as one of the world's leading destinations for reproductive medicine. A standard IVF cycle in India typically costs between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh -- substantially lower than in the United States, where treatment can exceed $15,000, or the United Kingdom, where a cycle often costs £5,000-£8,000 -- yet clinical outcomes are increasingly comparable. Take-home baby rates for women under 35 generally range between 40 and 50 per cent, placing India alongside many advanced healthcare systems.

Countries such as Denmark and Israel have gone further by integrating fertility treatment into public healthcare. Denmark records one of the world's highest shares of births through assisted reproduction, while Israel offers extensive state support for IVF. By contrast, most Indian couples continue to bear treatment costs out of pocket. Research has shown that IVF expenses can push nearly 90 per cent of affected households into severe financial distress, underlining the urgent need for insurance coverage and public support.

The future, however, offers immense promise. India's rapidly expanding biotechnology ecosystem provides fertile ground for research and development in reproductive medicine. Artificial intelligence is already being deployed for embryo selection and precision diagnosis, while advances in genomics, cryopreservation, stem-cell therapy and male infertility management open new frontiers. Indian scientists and start-ups have an opportunity to develop affordable, indigenous technologies -- reducing dependence on imported equipment and making fertility care more accessible, in true Atmanirbhar spirit.

Infertility is no longer merely a private sorrow; it is a demographic, economic and healthcare issue. With supportive policies, robust regulation and sustained investment in research, India can transform itself from a large IVF market into a global hub for fertility innovation -- offering hope not only to millions of Indians, but to aspiring parents around the world. SHE Delhi is conceived as a meaningful step in that journey.

ABOUT SHE - SAMPURNA HEALTH ENCLAVE

SHE - Sampurna Health Enclave is a dedicated women's health, fertility and wellness initiative founded by Dr. Sutapa Sen and Dr. Pratim Sengupta. Built on the principle of Sampurna (total) care, SHE combines advanced reproductive medicine with empathetic, patient-first practice, with a vision to expand trusted, indigenous women's healthcare across metropolitan and Tier-2 cities of India.

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