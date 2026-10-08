Sheeraz Hasan Expands Entertainment Technology Portfolio with Hollywood.SI and Bollywood.SI Acquisitions

VMPL

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 8: Celebrity branding and FAME strategist Sheeraz Hasan has announced the acquisition of Hollywood.SI and Bollywood.SI, expanding his digital portfolio to include Hollywood.AI, Bollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI and Bollywood.SI. The announcement was made during AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, held at the ADNEC Centre on October 6 and 7.

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The acquisition brings four entertainment-focused digital domains under Hasan's ownership, reflecting his ambition to explore opportunities emerging at the intersection of artificial intelligence, Super Intelligence and the global entertainment industry.

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With Hollywood and Bollywood representing two of the world's most influential film industries, Hasan aims to position these digital assets for future developments in AI-powered filmmaking, virtual celebrities, digital content creation, music and technology-led storytelling.

The announcement comes amid growing international discussions surrounding the evolution of artificial intelligence and the potential emergence of Super Intelligence. As technology companies explore increasingly sophisticated AI capabilities, the entertainment sector is also witnessing new possibilities in content production, audience engagement and digital experiences.

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Hasan is now exploring acquisition proposals, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships involving the four domains. According to him, interest has emerged from technology businesses, entertainment studios, streaming platforms and investors across India, China, the Middle East, Europe, the United States and other Asian markets.

The expanded portfolio is intended to provide opportunities for businesses seeking to develop entertainment ventures around emerging technologies. Potential applications include AI-generated film content, virtual performers, intelligent production tools and interactive storytelling platforms.

By bringing Hollywood.AI, Bollywood.AI, Hollywood.SI and Bollywood.SI together, Hasan is seeking to establish a distinctive position in the evolving digital entertainment landscape while exploring commercial collaborations across international markets.

The development also reflects the increasing convergence of entertainment, technology and digital intellectual property, as companies assess how artificial intelligence could reshape creative industries in the coming years.

With the latest acquisitions, Hasan has consolidated four prominent entertainment-related domain names under a single portfolio, creating a platform for potential licensing, investment and strategic business opportunities as AI and Super Intelligence technologies continue to evolve.

Acquisition and licensing enquiries: Sheeraz@bollywood.ai

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