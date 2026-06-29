ShepHertz Launches SafeAnywhere, Bringing AI-Powered Protection to Families and Schools

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 29: ShepHertz, an applied AI platform company, today announced the launch of SafeAnywhere, an AI-native digital safety platform that brings enterprise-grade monitoring, facial recognition and AI-powered threat detection to families and schools. Built on the same technologies that power ShepHertz's enterprise AI platforms, SafeAnywhere helps protect children across both their digital and physical environments.

Advertisement

For more than 16 years, ShepHertz has developed production-grade AI platforms that help enterprises and governments monitor digital environments, verify identities, detect threats and secure critical operations. Its enterprise platform, wAnywhere, protects thousands of remote workers across banks, BPOs and other regulated industries through AI-powered identity verification, workforce intelligence and real-time risk detection. With SafeAnywhere, the company is extending that expertise to address one of the most pressing challenges facing families today: keeping children safe in an increasingly connected world.

Advertisement

Unlike conventional parental control tools that rely on static filters and fixed rules, SafeAnywhere uses adaptive AI to identify evolving online risks, detect harmful interactions and provide parents with meaningful insights into their child's digital wellbeing. Instead of simply restricting access, the platform enables children to learn, explore and grow safely while giving parents the confidence that intelligent protection is working in the background.

Commenting on the launch, Siddhartha Chandurkar, Founder and CEO, ShepHertz, said, "We spent years teaching machines to protect what enterprises value most. The deeper we went, the harder it became to ignore who needs that protection even more: children. Today's online risks are dynamic, personal and constantly evolving. They require intelligence that can adapt just as quickly. SafeAnywhere is built around how children actually grow, helping parents protect, guide and understand their digital lives without turning the internet into a locked door. We believe little minds deserve a kinder internet."

Advertisement

The need for intelligent digital protection has never been greater. Nearly one in three internet users worldwide is a child, according to UNICEF. In 2025, the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 21 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation, while reports of online enticement and sextortion increased by 156 percent over the previous year. In India, a 2026 LocalCircles survey found that one in two parents reported their children had encountered inappropriate content or online bullying during the past year.

SafeAnywhere consists of three integrated applications that work together as a unified digital safety ecosystem. Parental Control enables caregivers to manage family policies, monitor activity and receive AI-powered insights tailored to each child's age. Browser provides a secure browsing experience that filters harmful content in real time while preserving access to educational and age-appropriate resources. Guard, the child's companion application, extends protection beyond the screen through location awareness, emergency SOS capabilities and continuous safety monitoring.

Together, the platform offers more than 70 AI-powered capabilities spanning harmful content detection, grooming and predator identification, cyberbullying prevention, screen time management, location awareness, emergency response and digital wellness insights. Rather than simply blocking content, SafeAnywhere helps parents identify behavioural changes and emerging risks before they become serious concerns.

Highlighting the technology behind SafeAnywhere, Anuraag Kochhar, Chief Technology Officer, ShepHertz, said, "The internet has evolved far beyond what traditional parental controls were designed to handle. Today's threats are adaptive, contextual and increasingly powered by AI themselves. SafeAnywhere applies advanced machine learning, behavioural intelligence and real-time threat detection to identify risks as they emerge instead of relying on static rules. Our focus has been to build technology that protects children intelligently while respecting their curiosity, growth and privacy."

Beyond families, SafeAnywhere also extends to schools through a unified platform that strengthens both digital and physical safety. Schools can deploy intelligent content filtering, cyberbullying and grooming detection, classroom policy management and safeguarding reports alongside AgentAnywhere, ShepHertz's AI-powered campus security solution that enables facial recognition attendance, intelligent visitor management and continuous CCTV monitoring using existing camera infrastructure. The integrated platform gives schools a single view of student safety across digital and physical environments and is available through a four-to-six-week pilot programme.

SafeAnywhere is available immediately on the Google Play Store through three dedicated applications: SafeAnywhere Parental Control for parents and caregivers, SafeAnywhere Browser for children and SafeAnywhere Guard, the child companion application.

About ShepHertz

ShepHertz is an applied AI platform company. Since 2010, it has built production-grade, sovereign deployable AI for enterprises and governments that require AI systems to operate under their own governance and deliver measurable outcomes. Its "Anywhere" portfolio includes AgentAnywhere, wAnywhere, BrowseAnywhere and TalentAnywhere, built on the App42 developer cloud. With SafeAnywhere, ShepHertz brings its enterprise-grade monitoring, identity verification and AI-powered threat detection technologies to families and educational institutions.

For more informations visit website: www.safeanywhere.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)