DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Shera Energy Delivers a Stellar 62 Percent Jump in Consolidated PBT for H1 FY26

Shera Energy Delivers a Stellar 62 Percent Jump in Consolidated PBT for H1 FY26

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251107125837
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Shera Energy Limited (NSE - SHERA), is one of the leading manufacturers of winding wires and strips made from non-ferrous metals, has announced its Un-audited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

Advertisement

H1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Advertisement

* Total Income of ₹ 782.64 Cr, YoY growth of 30.04%

* EBITDA of ₹ 41.41 Cr, YoY growth of 42.26%

Advertisement

* PBT of ₹ 21.12 Cr, YoY growth of 62.09%

* Net Profit of ₹ 15.21 Cr, YoY growth of 57.39%

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 4.92, YoY growth of 48.19%

H1 FY26 Standalone Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 508.13 Cr, YoY growth of 20.97%

* EBITDA of ₹ 18.42 Cr, YoY growth of 28.54%

* PBT of ₹ 7.76 Cr, YoY growth of 31.23%

* Net Profit of ₹ 5.76 Cr, YoY growth of 31.56%

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 2.35, YoY growth of 22.40%

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shera Energy Limited expressed, "Over the last few years, we've built Shera Energy with a clear focus on growth, diversification, and cost efficiency. From a small setup, we have grown multi-fold by expanding capacities, strengthening backward integration, and maintaining operational discipline.

Our upcoming copper cathode plant in Zambia will make us self-reliant in raw materials and improve our margins. In India, we are adding solar ribbons, conductors, and specialized wires used in power and renewable applications, which will further enhance our product range and profitability. We have also approved the incorporation of a new overseas subsidiary in Ethiopia, marking our entry into another African market and supporting our goal of building a wider global presence.

The non-ferrous metals industry in India is on a strong growth path, supported by infrastructure development, electrification, and renewable energy projects. With our integrated operations and expanding capacity, we are well-positioned to benefit from this momentum.

Looking ahead, we expect consistent improvement in revenue and profitability as both our Indian and Zambian operations contribute more meaningfully. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, stronger financials, and long-term value creation."

Q2 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Incorporates Subsidiary in Ethiopia

* Overseas Subsidiary: Approved incorporation in Ethiopia.

* Investment: Up to USD 1 million.

* Objective: Business expansion and strategic growth in Africa.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts