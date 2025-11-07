Shera Energy Delivers a Stellar 62 Percent Jump in Consolidated PBT for H1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Shera Energy Limited (NSE - SHERA), is one of the leading manufacturers of winding wires and strips made from non-ferrous metals, has announced its Un-audited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 782.64 Cr, YoY growth of 30.04%

* EBITDA of ₹ 41.41 Cr, YoY growth of 42.26%

* PBT of ₹ 21.12 Cr, YoY growth of 62.09%

* Net Profit of ₹ 15.21 Cr, YoY growth of 57.39%

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 4.92, YoY growth of 48.19%

H1 FY26 Standalone Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 508.13 Cr, YoY growth of 20.97%

* EBITDA of ₹ 18.42 Cr, YoY growth of 28.54%

* PBT of ₹ 7.76 Cr, YoY growth of 31.23%

* Net Profit of ₹ 5.76 Cr, YoY growth of 31.56%

* Diluted EPS of ₹ 2.35, YoY growth of 22.40%

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shera Energy Limited expressed, "Over the last few years, we've built Shera Energy with a clear focus on growth, diversification, and cost efficiency. From a small setup, we have grown multi-fold by expanding capacities, strengthening backward integration, and maintaining operational discipline.

Our upcoming copper cathode plant in Zambia will make us self-reliant in raw materials and improve our margins. In India, we are adding solar ribbons, conductors, and specialized wires used in power and renewable applications, which will further enhance our product range and profitability. We have also approved the incorporation of a new overseas subsidiary in Ethiopia, marking our entry into another African market and supporting our goal of building a wider global presence.

The non-ferrous metals industry in India is on a strong growth path, supported by infrastructure development, electrification, and renewable energy projects. With our integrated operations and expanding capacity, we are well-positioned to benefit from this momentum.

Looking ahead, we expect consistent improvement in revenue and profitability as both our Indian and Zambian operations contribute more meaningfully. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, stronger financials, and long-term value creation."

Q2 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Incorporates Subsidiary in Ethiopia

* Overseas Subsidiary: Approved incorporation in Ethiopia.

* Investment: Up to USD 1 million.

* Objective: Business expansion and strategic growth in Africa.

