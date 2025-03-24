VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: The Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts (SDIPA) is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring professional dancers with its One-Year Dance Certification Program (OYP), the only program where Shiamak Davar himself mentors students. Now in its 15th year, this intensive training course is designed for individuals who are serious about pursuing dance professionally, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and performance experience to excel in the industry.

Held in Mumbai, the OYP is a year-long, full-time dance program designed for exceptionally talented dancers, many of whom have performed in Shiamak's shows nationally and internationally. With a rigorous curriculum focused on technique, training, and industry exposure, students refine their craft under top instructors. At its core is The Shiamak Style, a fusion of contemporary Western and Indian dance. The structured course covers eight dance styles, including jazz, hip-hop, and folk, along with training in performance disciplines like audio editing, video production, and stagecraft. Industry experts also provide exclusive guest lectures, ensuring a holistic dance education.

Beyond training, students will have the extraordinary opportunity to perform alongside Shiamak and the Shiamak Davar Dance Company. Some students may even have the chance to earn while they learn, performing at Shiamak's national and international shows, providing them with real-world stage experience.

Further enhancing accessibility, the Reliance Foundation is offering scholarships to 30 underprivileged students, giving talented dancers from disadvantaged backgrounds a chance to be a part of this prestigious program.

"OYP is not just about learning to dance, it's about discipline, passion, and transformation. It's a journey that pushes dancers to unlock their full potential, both as performers and as individuals. Over the years, we've seen students grow into confident artists who go on to make a mark in the industry. This program is designed to give them not just technical expertise but also a deep understanding of the art, the stage, and the power of expression. We nurture talent and prepare dancers to shine on any platform, anywhere in the world" says Shiamak Davar, highlighting the program's impact on shaping future performers.

For those who dream of making dance their career, the Shiamak Davar One-Year Dance Certification program is a gateway to the professional world of dance.

Applications for the 2025 batch are now open, and with limited spots available, this is the ultimate chance to train under the legendary Shiamak Davar himself.

You can get more information at https://www.shiamak.com/oyp/

