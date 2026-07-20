DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Shift to capital formation era to mute Gold returns over next 3-5 years: YES Securities

Shift to capital formation era to mute Gold returns over next 3-5 years: YES Securities

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:08 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Over the next three to five years, gold is likely to underperform most risk assets and industrial commodities, with prices potentially remaining range-bound rather than extending the structural bull market witnessed over the past few years, according to a research report by YES Securities.

Advertisement

Gold previously enjoyed one of its strongest multi-year bull markets in history, supported by low real interest rates, monetary expansion, geopolitical uncertainty, and persistent central bank buying. However, the report highlighted that the macroeconomic regime that underpinned this rally is gradually coming to an end.

Advertisement

"Our bearish view is not based on the disappearance of geopolitical risks or the end of central bank purchases. Instead, it is rooted in a far more powerful structural force-- the transition of the global economy from a 'Savings Glut' regime to a 'Capital Formation' regime," the report said.

Advertisement

"The world is entering an era where governments and corporations will increasingly compete for capital to finance large-scale investment in defence, artificial intelligence, energy security, semiconductor manufacturing, industrial reshoring and infrastructure," the report added.

This transition directly alters the underlying dynamics of sovereign yields and asset returns. Gold becomes attractive when investors earn little from holding cash or government bonds, whereas rising real yields substantially increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Advertisement

"Historically, the relationship between US real yields and gold has been one of the most reliable macro relationships across asset classes. Every major period of sustained gold underperformance coincided with rising or elevated real interest rates," the report stated. "Real yields may remain structurally higher than markets currently expect. Rather than representing a temporary cyclical phenomenon, elevated real rates could become a defining feature of the next investment regime as governments and corporations increasingly compete for scarce global savings."

Real sovereign yields across major economies have already begun normalizing after years of financial repression, reflecting growing global demand for capital. If this repricing continues, gold will face sustained difficulties in generating momentum.

Simultaneously, economic forces favour industrial materials over precious metals.

As per the report, forces supporting higher capital formation are likely to create sustained demand for industrial commodities. "Copper, aluminium, electrical equipment, specialty steel, uranium, power infrastructure and engineering services all stand to benefit directly from AI infrastructure, electrification, defence manufacturing and reshoring initiatives," the report noted.

Unlike industrial metals whose consumption rises with investment spending, gold demand remains primarily safe-haven appetite driven. "Therefore, the very macro forces lifting industrial commodity demand simultaneously increase real yields--the principal headwind for Gold," the report added, noting that commodity leadership may shift toward industrial metals.

Consequently, market participants should recalibrate expectations. As per the report, rather than expecting a dramatic collapse in Gold prices, investors should prepare for a prolonged period of relative underperformance. Gold could increasingly resemble a lengthy phase of sideways movement punctuated by short-lived rallies during geopolitical shocks.

"Such episodes may continue to occur, but they are unlikely to establish new secular highs if the underlying structural environment remains characterized by elevated real yields and expanding capital investment," the report said, noting that sectors linked to global capital formation will continue attracting incremental capital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts