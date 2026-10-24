“Shiksha Se Samarth Bharat” Programme Organized by Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad’s CSR Vibhag

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: The CSR Department of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad organized the grand programme “Shiksha Se Samarth Bharat” on 21 October 2026 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The event witnessed the participation of approximately 400 attendees. The primary objective of the programme was to strengthen the mission of spreading education in rural and tribal areas through the Ekal Abhiyan and to further reinforce the commitment to nation-building through collective social participation.

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The spectacular musical performance by Leela Band captivated the guests and audience. The band’s energetic presentation enthralled everyone, filling the venue with enthusiasm, excitement, and joy.

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During the programme, Mr. Subhash C. Agrawal, Trustee and Chairman of the CSR Vibhag, warmly welcomed and felicitated the guests. Mr. Laxmi Narain Goyal, Chairman of the Trust Board, addressed the gathering and highlighted the objectives and activities of the Ekal Abhiyan, emphasizing its significant role in promoting education and values across rural India.

Mr. Neeraj Raizada, National Chairman, delivered an insightful presentation outlining the functioning of the Ekal Abhiyan, its educational initiatives, social contributions, and ongoing efforts to secure a brighter future for children in rural and tribal communities. He encouraged the attendees to join this noble mission and contribute to building a strong, empowered, and self-reliant India through education.

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Mr. Akhil Kumar Gupta, National President, played a significant role in conducting the programme. His engaging and effective stage management ensured the smooth and orderly execution of the event.

During the programme, donors who have contributed to the operation of Ekal Vidyalayas were honoured with shawls and Ekal mementos in recognition of their valuable support and commitment to the cause of education. On this occasion, Commitments were also received to support a large number of Ekal Vidyalayas Inspired by the programme, many attendees also resolved to associate themselves with the Ekal Abhiyan, extend their support to its initiatives, and contribute to taking the light of education to rural and tribal communities.

The successful organization of the programme was made possible through the dedicated efforts and valuable contributions of the entire CSR Department team, the Trust Board, the Managing Committee, the Yuva Department, and the Mahila Department. Their collective efforts, commitment, and active participation played a vital role in making the event successful and impactful.

The “Shiksha Se Samarth Bharat” programme infused new energy into the shared commitment to education, values, social participation, and nation-building. The event reinforced the belief that, through collective social support, the light of education can reach every child in rural and tribal areas, paving the way for a stronger, empowered, and self-reliant India.

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