Shilpa Sharda Is Breaking the Glass Ceiling in Indian Music — With Artists Like Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y& others

Shilpa Sharda Is Breaking the Glass Ceiling in Indian Music — With Artists Like Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y& others

PTI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: In an industry where female leadership is underrepresented, Shilpa Sharda of Believe leads with vision, empathy, and impact. In the Indian music industry — where leadership roles have too often been a boys’ club — Shilpa Sharda is making space and making history. As Director at Believe Artists, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, Shilpa stands out as a rare female voice in executive leadership — and more importantly, as a transformative one.

Recently invited to the TEDx stage, Shilpa shared a deeply personal story of rejection, resilience, and reinvention. She spoke candidly about the stereotypes she faced — being called “too emotional” for leadership, being overlooked in rooms where decisions were made, and being underestimated in an industry slow to accept women in power.

“Empathy isn’t my weakness - it’s my leadership edge,” she said during her talk. “It’s what allows me to build real trust with artists and create systems where they can grow.” In her current role, Shilpa has been a key driver in developing and championing breakthrough talent that’s redefining the Indian music landscape, including Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y, and many others. These artists represent diverse regions, sounds, and social narratives, and Shilpa has been instrumental in shaping their journey, not just as music professionals but as cultural voices.

Her commitment to artist development, long-term growth, and authenticity has enabled emerging talent to transcend conventional boundaries, fostering strategic collaborations with platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix, and redefining success within India’s independent music landscape.

In an industry that rarely highlights female leadership, let alone celebrates it, Shilpa’s rise is both a milestone and a message. It proves that leadership rooted in emotional intelligence, cultural fluency, and strategic vision isn’t just valid—it’s vital.

Her journey is more than a story of success. It’s a blueprint for change.

