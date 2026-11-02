Shimla to Host MTB Shimla 2026 as Nearly 100 Cyclists Take on the Himalayan Challenge

PNN

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 2: The Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) has announced the 13th edition of MTB Shimla 2026, scheduled from October 23 to 25 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The event will bring together approximately 100 cyclists from around 20 Indian states for a challenging mountain biking competition celebrating more than two decades of promoting adventure sports and cycling in India.

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Featuring a 130-kilometre course, approximately 3,800 metres of climbing and 3,500 metres of descent, the event will test participants' endurance, technical abilities and determination across the Himalayan terrain. The competition carries a total prize purse of ₹8 lakh, including ₹6 lakh in cash and ₹2 lakh in prizes in kind.

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Two Decades of Building India's Mountain Biking Community

Founded in 2005, HASTPA has played an important role in promoting mountain biking as a competitive sport in India. Through initiatives such as MTB Himalaya and MTB Shimla, the organisation has worked to create opportunities for cyclists to develop their skills, participate in organised competitions and pursue their sporting ambitions.

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Over the years, these initiatives have helped bring together emerging riders, experienced professionals and cycling enthusiasts from different parts of the country. The events have also contributed to growing awareness of mountain biking among young people and adventure sports communities.

For many participants, such competitions provide an opportunity to learn from experienced athletes, challenge their physical limits and gain valuable competitive experience.

Three Days of Himalayan Adventure

The 2026 edition will feature three days of activities across Shimla and its surrounding mountain landscapes.

The event will begin on October 23 with a Heritage Ride starting at 3:00 PM from the historic Ridge. The route will pass through Chaura Maidan, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Summerhill and Vidhan Sabha before returning through the city.

On October 24, riders will take on the Wilderness Endurance Challenge, travelling through areas including Sanjauli, Dhalli, the Shimla Water Catchment Wildlife Sanctuary, Kufri and Mashobra. The route will feature demanding climbs, forest trails and technical sections that require endurance and careful riding.

The final stage on October 25 will take participants through Charabra, Mashobra, Moolkoti, Sipur, Kufri and Fagu before returning to the Ridge. The concluding stage will determine the competition's champions, including the coveted King of the Himalayas title.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution are scheduled for 5:00 PM on October 25.

Supporting Young Athletes and Sporting Excellence

With a prize purse of ₹8 lakh, MTB Shimla aims to recognise the commitment and performance of participating cyclists. The competition offers established riders an opportunity to test themselves against strong competitors while providing emerging athletes with a platform to demonstrate their abilities.

HASTPA's broader efforts focus on developing a stronger mountain biking ecosystem through grassroots participation, talent identification, training opportunities and greater engagement with schools and local communities.

The organisation also advocates safer cycling practices, helmet awareness and responsible participation in outdoor sports.

Promoting Adventure Tourism in Himachal Pradesh

MTB Shimla also highlights the potential of Himachal Pradesh as a destination for mountain biking and adventure tourism. Its routes showcase the region's forests, mountain trails, villages and scenic landscapes, offering participants an experience beyond conventional sporting venues.

Cycling events can create opportunities for local hospitality providers, transport operators, guides, homestays and other tourism-related businesses. By connecting sporting activities with local communities, HASTPA aims to encourage sustainable tourism and broaden the benefits of adventure sports.

Mohit Sood, Founder and President of HASTPA, said the organisation's journey began with a vision to establish mountain biking in India and create opportunities for young athletes. He emphasised that the long-term goal is to develop a stronger cycling culture in Himachal Pradesh, build quality trails, encourage safer roads and support future champions.

About HASTPA

Founded in 2005, the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting mountain biking, adventure sports, sustainable tourism and youth development in the Himalayan region. Through MTB Himalaya and MTB Shimla, HASTPA continues to support cycling participation and showcase Himachal Pradesh's potential as an adventure sports destination.

Event Details

· Event: 13th MTB Shimla 2026

· Dates: October 23–25, 2026

· Venue: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

· Participants: Approximately 100 cyclists from around 20 Indian states

· Total distance: 130 km

· Total prize purse: ₹8 lakh

Media Contact:Mohit Sood, Founder & President, HASTPAMobile: +91 94180 45678Media Team: 8988000789, 9816569096

Article 2: Focus on Adventure Tourism and Sustainable Cycling

MTB Shimla 2026 to Bring 100 Cyclists to the Himalayas, Promoting Adventure Tourism and Sustainable Cycling

Shimla, October 15, 2026: Shimla is preparing to welcome mountain biking enthusiasts from across India as the 13th edition of MTB Shimla returns from October 23 to 25, 2026. Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the event will combine competitive cycling, Himalayan adventure and tourism promotion while marking 21 years of the organisation's work in Indian mountain biking.

Approximately 100 cyclists representing around 20 Indian states are expected to participate in the three-day event. The competition will cover approximately 130 kilometres, featuring 3,800 metres of cumulative climbing and 3,500 metres of descent. Participants will compete for a total prize purse of ₹8 lakh, comprising ₹6 lakh in cash and ₹2 lakh in prizes in kind.

Showcasing Shimla Beyond Traditional Tourism

Known for its mountain scenery, forests and heritage landmarks, Shimla offers a distinctive setting for adventure sports. MTB Shimla uses this landscape to introduce participants to a different way of experiencing the region through cycling.

The event brings riders through historic locations, forest roads, mountain settlements and challenging Himalayan routes. It also highlights the potential of cycling-based tourism to attract outdoor enthusiasts and visitors seeking active travel experiences.

Over the years, HASTPA's mountain biking initiatives have attracted riders from more than 30 countries, helping showcase the Himalayan region to a wider adventure sports audience.

Such events can also support local economic activity by creating demand for accommodation, transport, food services, guiding and bicycle-related support. Local businesses and rural communities may benefit when sporting events encourage visitors to explore destinations beyond established tourist areas.

A Three-Day Challenge Across Himalayan Trails

The event will open on October 23 with a Heritage Ride beginning at 3:00 PM from the Ridge in Shimla. Cyclists will pass through Chaura Maidan, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Summerhill and Vidhan Sabha before completing the route through the city.

October 24 will feature the Wilderness Endurance Challenge, taking riders through Navbahar, Sanjauli, Dhalli, the Shimla Water Catchment Wildlife Sanctuary, Kufri and Mashobra. The stage will test participants with demanding climbs, forest sections and technical riding conditions.

The final stage on October 25 will take competitors through Charabra, Mashobra, Moolkoti, Sipur, Kufri and Fagu. Riders will need to manage fatigue and maintain focus as they approach the finish at the Ridge.

The competition will conclude with a prize distribution and closing ceremony at 5:00 PM on October 25, where outstanding performances will be recognised and the King of the Himalayas title awarded.

Encouraging a Sustainable Cycling Culture

Beyond organising competitions, HASTPA aims to encourage wider participation in cycling and strengthen the region's long-term adventure sports infrastructure.

Its initiatives include identifying young sporting talent, encouraging school participation, promoting helmet use and road safety, and advocating the development of professionally planned cycling trails.

The organisation also sees cycling as an opportunity to support environmentally responsible recreation. By encouraging visitors to explore the mountains through outdoor activities, cycling initiatives can help promote appreciation for the natural environment and the importance of protecting fragile Himalayan ecosystems.

HASTPA's long-term vision includes cycle-friendly towns, dedicated mountain biking infrastructure, cycling academies and stronger pathways for young athletes to pursue competitive opportunities.

Celebrating 21 Years of Mountain Biking Development

Since its establishment in 2005, HASTPA has worked to introduce more people to mountain biking and create platforms for cyclists to test their skills. Through MTB Himalaya and MTB Shimla, the organisation has helped connect athletes, cycling clubs and adventure sports communities.

Mohit Sood, Founder and President of HASTPA, said the organisation's journey has always focused on creating a sporting culture rather than simply organising races. He highlighted the importance of developing young talent, establishing quality trails, promoting road safety and creating sustainable livelihoods through adventure tourism.

The 13th edition of MTB Shimla reflects this broader ambition by bringing together competitive sport, community participation and the natural appeal of the Himalayas.

As the event returns to Shimla, it will offer participants an opportunity to challenge themselves while showcasing the region's potential as a destination for mountain biking and outdoor adventure.

About HASTPA

The Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2005. It focuses on mountain biking, adventure sports, sustainable tourism and youth development in the Himalayan region. Its flagship initiatives, MTB Himalaya and MTB Shimla, aim to promote cycling talent, encourage outdoor participation and highlight Himachal Pradesh as an adventure sports destination.

Event Details

· Event: 13th MTB Shimla 2026

· Dates: October 23–25, 2026

· Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

· Total distance: 130 km

· Elevation gain: Approximately 3,800 metres

· Prize purse: ₹8 lakh

Media Contact:Mohit Sood, Founder & President, HASTPAMobile: +91 94180 45678Media Team: 8988000789, 9816569096

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