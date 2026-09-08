Shinon Healthcare Receives Honors at Sanjeevani 2026 for Medical Value Travel Leadership, Advancing the 'Heal in India' Vision

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 8: Shinon Healthcare, India’s trusted medical-assistance and healthcare consultancy, has been recognized as the ‘MVT Facilitator of the Year’ and ‘Most Transformative Medical Value Travel Company of the Year’ for its contribution to India’s global healthcare ecosystem, at Sanjeevani 2026.

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Sanjeevani 2026, a part of Bharat Health, is supported by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India; Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India; and the National Health Authority (NHA), bringing together stakeholders from across India’s healthcare and Medical Value Travel ecosystem.

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With a presence across 18+ countries and assisting patients from 50+ nationalities, Shinon has emerged as a growing bridge of hope between international patients and India’s advanced healthcare capabilities. The recognition highlights their work in healthcare, while strengthening India’s position as a global destination for advanced, affordable and high-quality healthcare.

Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Heal in India’ vision, Shinon’s larger objective is to position India as one of the world’s most trusted healthcare destinations. With this, Shinon aims to bring the world to India’s healthcare ecosystem while taking the strength of Indian healthcare to the world.

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Vivaan Aggarwal, Director, Shinon Healthcare, said, “We are deeply honoured to receive the recognitions at Sanjeevani 2026. For us, these awards represent more than an achievement. They validate the direction in which we believe Medical Value Travel needs to evolve.

An international patient’s healthcare journey does not begin when they land in India, and it certainly does not end when they leave the hospital. There are numerous decisions, challenges and support requirements before, during and after treatment. Our responsibility is to be there throughout that journey, helping patients understand their options, connect with the right medical expertise and receive the support they need.”

For Shinon, Medical Value Travel extends far beyond bringing an international patient to India. It means:

- Personalised guidance, not just patient facilitation: The company works across the entire healthcare journey of the patient. Starting from understanding a patient’s medical requirements and identifying suitable treatment options and healthcare institutions, to coordinating travel, airport assistance, accommodation, interpretation, on-ground support and post-treatment follow-ups.

- Taking Indian healthcare closer to the patient: The approach extends beyond facilitating patients to travel to India. Shinon Healthcare continues to undertake international surgical camps and BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) models across countries including Ethiopia, Uzbekistan and Myanmar, taking Indian clinical expertise and healthcare capabilities closer to patients in their home countries. In Uzbekistan, the company has been actively involved in liver healthcare helpline initiative and helping patients navigate specialised liver care and understand potential treatment pathways.

The two recognitions at Sanjeevani 2026 mark a significant milestone in Shinon Healthcare’s journey as it continues to expand its international footprint and strengthen connections between patients worldwide and India’s healthcare ecosystem. From facilitating patients to India to taking Indian healthcare beyond borders, Shinon aims to play a larger role in shaping the future of Medical Value Travel.

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