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Home / Business / Shipping through Hormuz declines as Red Sea traffic drops to lowest since June 1: S&amp;P Global

Shipping through Hormuz declines as Red Sea traffic drops to lowest since June 1: S&P Global

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ANI
Updated At : 01:53 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz declined further on August 3, with total crossings falling to 15 from a revised 19 a day earlier, while vessel traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait dropped to its lowest level in over two months amid fresh maritime security concerns, according to an S&P Global report.

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The report, said, "Crossings through the Strait of Hormuz reached 15 on August 3, down from a revised figure of 19 a day earlier," based on data from S&P Global MINT and S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

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It also highlighted a fresh maritime security incident, noting that "The UK Maritime Trade Operations center reported a fresh security incident on the evening of August 3, with a cargo vessel struck by an unidentified projectile 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman."

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According to the report, five vessels carried out "dark transits" through the Strait of Hormuz without visible tracking signals. The report added eight vessels were assessed as Iran-linked during the day, while the remaining traffic was classified as compliant.

At the US naval blockade line, the report recorded 39 vessel crossings on August 3, comprising 18 inbound and 21 outbound movements. Among these, the Handysize tanker REEF was identified as the only non-compliant vessel after heading toward the Omani port of Shinas.

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Traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait also weakened significantly. The report stated, "In the Red Sea, traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait fell sharply to 21 transits on August 3, down from 36 on August 2, marking the lowest daily level within the current reporting period since June 1." Northbound traffic stood at nine vessels, while 12 vessels headed south toward the Gulf of Aden. Three vessels were also detected transiting without visible signals.

The report added that only three vessels were assessed as Saudi-linked during the day, including ships carrying or potentially loading Saudi-origin cargoes, Saudi-flagged vessels, or vessels linked to Saudi Arabia through ownership, operation or port calls. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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