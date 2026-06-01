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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Mark the date, book the ticket, clear the calendar. Shiprocket SHIVIR 2026, India's biggest commerce summit, is headed to Mumbai on 9 July 2026 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. Early-bird passes are live now, and if the last two years are anything to go by, this is one room you do not want to be reading about from the outside.

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- 2,500+ leaders. 1,000+ brands. 100+ speakers. 9 July. The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake.

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A Summit That Has Earned Its Reputation

Shiprocket SHIVIR has grown from a buzzing conclave into the annual gathering that India's D2C ecosystem genuinely looks forward to. The 2024 Delhi edition brought together 2,000+ attendees, 600+ brands, and 100 speakers across 50+ sessions. In 2025, Shiprocket SHIVIR scaled to 3,000+ curated attendees in Delhi and Bengaluru, bringing founders, investors, policymakers, and technology leaders under one roof. Past speakers have included Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal & Titan Capital), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), T. Koshy (ONDC), Malika Sadani (The Moms Co.), and Nikita Malhotra (Milagro Beauty). The Mumbai edition of Shiprocket SHIVIR 2026 is built to go further.

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The Agenda: Where Commerce Meets What's Next

Every layer of modern commerce is being rewired right now, from how customers discover brands to how orders get fulfilled and how loyalty gets built. Shiprocket SHIVIR 2026 puts the people doing that rewiring on stage, in conversation with each other, and in the same room as you. Keynotes, panel discussions, teardowns, workshops and fireside conversations will unpack what is actually working, what is not, and where the next wave of growth is coming from. Live Tech Experience Zones across the venue will let attendees see new tools and solutions in action, while curated networking formats are designed to make the right introductions happen faster.

The People on Stage Have the Scars to Prove It

Confirmed speakers include Saahil Goel (CEO & Co-founder, Shiprocket), Rishabh Mariwala (Founder & Managing Partner, Sharrp Ventures), Arjun Vaidya (Co-founder, V3 Ventures), Kulin Lalbhai (Vice Chairman, Arvind), Abhishek Daga (Founder & Director, Nasher Miles), and Abhishek Ramanathan (Co-founder & COO, Nua Women). More names across investing, brand building, and product are being announced in the weeks ahead.

Built With the Ecosystem, Not Just For It

Shiprocket SHIVIR 2026 Mumbai is co-powered by AWS and Oneture, with event partners including Stelcore, Adbuffs, Dista, Amazon Smartbizz, DCGPack and Base. Through experience zones and intelligence sessions, partners will help attendees move from inspiration to action across infrastructure, growth marketing, analytics, and fulfilment.

Limited Seats. Unlimited Upside

Early-bird passes are live at shivir.shiprocket.in, with pricing starting at a special launch rate. Every pass includes access to all conference tracks, exhibition zones, workshops, networking lounges, Tech Experience Centres, food and beverage, and an exclusive delegate kit. Register, get your confirmation by email, and walk in on the day with just a QR code scan.

Thousands of India's most ambitious commerce builders will be in that room on 9 July. The only question is whether you will be, too.

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