Shipsy Announces Key Additions to Leadership to Accelerate Growth & Expedite AI-Powered Supply Chain Transformation at a Global Scale

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 5: Shipsy, a Gartner recognized leading global provider of SaaS-based AI-powered logistics management platform, recently announced the onboarding of two industry stalwarts, Parvesh Ghai as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Kapil Kaushik as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Both leaders bring deep expertise in driving growth, technological innovation, and customer success at a global scale.

Parvesh brings over 3 decades of Industry experience in leading digital transformation and customer success across industries. He has a proven track record of growing revenue, building high-performance teams, and guiding clients through the adoption of Emerging technologies.

His leadership at SAP, Oracle, and Wipro showcases his ability to drive innovation, Process transformation, and customer satisfaction. At Shipsy, Parvesh will focus on accelerating global revenue growth, expanding global partnerships, and helping clients achieve impactful digital transformation using AI, ML, and automation.

"Parvesh's wealth of experience and his strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to scale globally and bring our cutting-edge logistics solutions to more industries," said Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-Founder, Shipsy.

Kapil brings nearly 20 years of technical leadership, in scaling high growth startups. He has played a pivotal role at Delhivery, where he led platform scaling efforts that supported billions of daily requests. At Simpplr, Kapil led the migration of a large enterprise SaaS platform, enabling the company to scale and support 700+ customers and 1.3 million users. His expertise in scaling teams and building robust technology platforms will be critical in driving the next phase of innovation at Shipsy.

"Kapil's technical leadership will accelerate our technology roadmap and enable us to deliver even more innovative, scalable solutions to our global customers," said Chokshi. "His ability to scale technology platforms aligns perfectly with our vision of driving ROI-driven innovation using AI at a truly global scale."

Together, Parvesh and Kapil will help drive Shipsy's mission to lead the logistics industry with AI-powered innovation, ensuring that customers benefit from streamlined operations, real-time insights, and greater efficiency.

Shipsy's AI-powered supply chain platform helps shippers and logistics companies cut costs, reduce working capital, enhance resilience, and improve customer experience. Its intuitive, modular system uses predictive intelligence to optimize transportation, warehousing, and inventory operations, making deliveries faster, greener, and more profitable. With a 350+ team across India, Dubai, Australia, the UK, and the Netherlands, Shipsy serves 270+ global customers. It tracks 650,000+ containers, procures $150M+ in freight, and powers 60M+ parcels monthly. Shipsy integrates with 64+ shipping lines, 50+ 3PLs, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and 20,000+ global shippers. Learn more at www.shipsy.io.

