Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Industry Partners Meet 2025, Strengthening Industry-Academia Synergy

New Delhi [India], March 12: Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, successfully hosted the second edition of its Industry Partners Meet in New Delhi. Themed "Innovate, Educate, Elevate," the event brought together over 300 industry leaders from more than 250 organizations spanning IT, core engineering, consulting, finance, FMCG, semiconductors, automobiles, the social sector, think tanks, startups, and telecom. The meet served as a dynamic platform for strengthening industry-academia ties through thought-provoking discussions, exclusive insights, and strategic collaborations.

Among the distinguished attendees were the CEOs of EY and AT&T, as well as senior HR leaders from Ericsson, S&P Global, and Unique Logistics. Their presence underscored the event's significance in fostering impactful conversations on emerging industry trends, disruptive innovations, and workforce transformation.

One of the key highlights of the event was the CEO Panel, moderated by Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR. The panel featured Mr. Shikhar Malhotra, Vice-Chairman & CEO of HCL Healthcare and Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR, Mr. Rajiv Memani, Chairman and Managing Partner of EY, and Mr. Arun Karna, Managing Director & CEO of AT&T. The discussion explored the evolving role of technology in shaping business landscapes and the need for greater investment in research and development.

Addressing the challenges in this space, Rajiv Memani, Chairman and Managing Partner of EY stated, "To unlock the full potential of the industry-academia collaboration, there must be heightened awareness and more structured interactions between both sectors. This could include initiatives such as deploying industry professionals to academia and vice versa, or creating regional research clusters. Additionally, aligning academic curricula with industry advancements, especially in fields like AI, is crucial to bridge the gap between academia's output and the needs of the industry. This integrated approach is essential to drive deeper, more meaningful engagement and innovation."

"Universities should act as incubators for startups, offering mentorship, funding, and infrastructure while ensuring that academic research aligns with market needs. Industry, in turn, can bring real-world use cases to be solved and expertise, apart from funding," said Arun Karna, Managing Director & CEO of AT&T.

Another key session, the Leaders in Conversation CHRO Panel, moderated by Ms. Anubha Bali, Senior Director, Career Development Center, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, brought together senior HR professionals to discuss talent development, workforce transformation, and leadership strategies. The panel featured Ms. Priyanka Anand, Vice President & Head of HR at Ericsson (Southeast Asia, Oceania & India), Ms. Bhavna Batra, Vice President - People at S&P Global, and Ms. Kalpana Sachdeva, Regional HR Director, Asia at Unique Logistics. Their discussion provided valuable insights into the evolving talent landscape, highlighting strategies for building a future-ready workforce.

In addition to these high-level discussions, the event featured 19 mindshare sessions designed to cultivate deeper engagement between industry leaders, alumni, and faculty members. Each session included six industry experts, a distinguished alumnus, and a faculty expert, leading to in-depth discussions on critical themes such as AI's impact on jobs, unlocking human potential, the talent war, bridging industry-academia gaps, and emerging trends in people strategy. These interactive dialogues facilitated cross-sector knowledge exchange and generated actionable takeaways for both academia and industry.

Expressing gratitude to the attendees for their participation, Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR said, "We sincerely thank our industry partners for their invaluable participation and insights. This exchange of ideas reinforces our strong academia-industry partnerships, ensuring we continue driving innovation and growth. We look forward to translating these discussions into impactful collaborations."

The Industry Partners Meet 2025 reaffirmed Shiv Nadar University's unwavering commitment to excellence in education, innovation, and collaboration by fostering strategic industry connections. The event set the stage for deeper partnerships, equipping students with real-world insights and future-ready skills, and strengthening the university's position as a leading hub for academic and industry excellence.

