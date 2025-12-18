VMPL
New Delhi [India], December 18: E-Factor Experiences Limited launches Shiva Immersive, India's first large-format, multi-sensory immersive experience that establishes a new category: cultural-tech--where mythology meets motherboard and becomes a global exportable IP
This is not a temple. Not a theme park. Not Bollywood with better SFX but India's First Immersive Mythology Franchise- crafted for a global audience.
Shiva Immersive is a $2 million, made-in-India production that fuses timeless narrative with 360° projection mapping, spatial audio, kinetic scenography, and AI-powered dramaturgy to create a cosmos where audiences experience consciousness, creation, and destruction--not through devotion, but through cinematic technology.
THE CATEGORY SHIFT
While Japan exports anime and Korea exports K-dramas, India has owned the civilizational raw material of mythology but never learned to tell it in a future-ready language. Shiva Immersive changes that.
The show runs 45 minutes with Sharad Kelkar's voice anchoring audiences through a philosophical exploration of Shiva's essence--abstract, immersive, designed to move the audience.
The technology- India's first deployment at this scale for cultural storytelling:
* 360° seamless projection mapping
* Spatial audio that moves through 3D space
* AI-assisted narrative sequencing
* Real-time kinetic scenography
* Multi-sensory integration (light, sound, temperature, spatial disorientation)
The franchise: Delhi (3 months) → Mumbai (3 months) → replicable model across metros, pilgrimage circuits, and diaspora hubs (London, Dubai, Singapore).
The economy:. Competing with Netflix, multiplexes, and escape rooms for experiential spending. A recurring revenue engine with 3-5 shows daily.
* Replicable across metros (Varanasi, Bangalore, Tirupati) and global diaspora centers (London, Dubai, Singapore)
* Anchor attraction for urban cultural tourism (cultural tourism = 40%+ of global tourism revenue)
* Aligns with Make in India, Creative Economy, and Digital India priorities
Samit Garg, Co-Founder & MD, E-Factor Experiences Limited: "Shiva Immersive is years of R&D bringing together artists, designers, technologists, and storytellers to create an immersive format that is both culturally rooted and globally relevant. This is our vision to build world-class experiential entertainment from India for global audiences."
WHY THIS MATTERS
This demonstrates what "Make in India" can mean for the creative economy:
* New jobs: Experience architects, mythology-technologists, projection engineers, spatial sound designers--disciplines barely exist in India today
* Policy precedent: If successful, becomes the argument for capital subsidies in immersive cultural infrastructure
* IP scalability: Mythology as exportable asset, like TeamLab Borderless became Japan's top tourist attraction
* Tourism value-add: Establishes anchor attractions that reshape urban entertainment ecosystems across the global audience
* India's New Category of 'cultural technology story-telling' - in terms of India's First Immersive Mythology Franchise
DETAILS
* Premiere: 21 December, 6:30 PM
* Public Opening: 22 December
* Venue: E-Factor Arena, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi
* Tickets: BookMyShow
With Shiva Immersive, India is telling its own stories in the language of the future--and building a global franchise around it.
This isn't a show. This is the birth of an industry. Come, watch with us
