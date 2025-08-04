VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 4: In the lush rural landscape of Tikli-Raiseena near Gurgaon, a new chapter in India's spiritual and rural tourism ecosystem quietly unfolded. The International Mandir Prabandhak Committee (IMPC) launched its ambitious spiritual wellness initiative--Shiva Tribe--an experience-driven, immersive space designed to reconnect Gen Z and modern families with India's timeless spiritual roots.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of Haryana's Aravalli fringes, Shiva Tribe is more than a mandir--it is a curated journey of self-discovery, holistic wellness, and cultural revival, seamlessly merging ancient wisdom with modern aspirations. The inaugural three-day Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav was held in July, graced by spiritual luminaries including Pujya Shri Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Dayanand Ji Maharaj, and dignitaries such as Haryana's former Minister Shri Om Prakash Dhankar. Business leaders, rural development advocates, and spiritual patrons attended in significant numbers--signaling a rising interest in faith-based tourism models.

Spiritual Tourism: India's Growing Wellness Sector

India's spiritual tourism market is undergoing a silent revolution. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the wellness and spiritual tourism segment is projected to reach USD 30 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 10%. With over 330 million domestic religious tourists recorded annually and rising international interest in authentic Indian experiences, initiatives like Shiva Tribe have the potential to create high-value, low-impact tourism models in rural belts--generating employment, fostering entrepreneurship, and revitalizing local economies.

"In today's fragmented lifestyle, families are searching for meaningful escapes--not just vacations. Shiva Tribe is that sacred pause--a place to reconnect, reflect, and realign, together," said Dr. Preet Sandhuu, mentor of the project and a key voice in India's contemporary spiritual movement.

A New Blueprint: Spirituality Meets Community Living

Unlike traditional spiritual centers, Shiva Tribe offers a complete spiritual-eco retreat--including weekend live devotional music by its in-house 'Shiva Tribe Band', yoga sessions, mantra-infused meditations, Vedic rituals, and stay facilities for families. It's a full-circle experience designed to inspire urban youth and families alike to step into a more conscious, value-driven lifestyle.

"Here, spirituality is not a sermon--it's an experience," said Shri MP Singh, project visionary and founder of ShivaTribe. "We want to build a network of such community-driven centers across rural India, using temple heritage as a catalyst for rural rejuvenation and youth engagement."

Rural Regeneration Through Faith

The Tikli model aligns with India's rural tourism policy goals by transforming underexplored rural regions into mindful tourism destinations. With over 60% of India's population residing in villages, initiatives like this leverage India's spiritual capital to promote rural entrepreneurship, handicrafts, organic farming, and ecotourism--creating a sustainable rural economy rooted in culture and community.

IMPC's Broader Mission

The International Mandir Prabandhak Committee (IMPC), known for initiatives like the Mahasangam Yatra, Trisul Yatra and Shiv-Shakti Kendras, is rapidly becoming a bridge between India's ancient temple traditions and its digital future. Its work focuses on temple modernization, spiritual leadership development, and community revival--backed by collaborations with scholars, saints, and civic leaders.

By anchoring the Shiva Tribe initiative in Tikli, IMPC demonstrates how faith-based community models can attract tourism, foster economic inclusion, and support national goals like 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Digital Bharat'.

