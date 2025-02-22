Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures MSP support for lentils, urad and tur

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday assured full MSP (Minimum Support Price) support to the farmers who grow lentils, urad and tur.

Speaking at the inauguration of Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela at Pusa Campus in New Delhi, the Union Minister asserted that MSP is constantly raised in order to guarantee that farmers receive a fair price for their produce.

He said, "MSP is being continuously increased to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce."

"Farmer brothers, don't worry, the government will not only buy the entire wheat and paddy at MSP, but also the entire lentil, urad and tur will be bought at MSP," the Union Minister added.

The minister also highlighted that the limit of Kisan Credit has also been increased to Rs 5 lakh, which was earlier Rs 3 lakh, showing the intent of the government to facilitate the farmers.

"This will especially benefit farmers who grow vegetables, fruits and horticulture. Now they can invest more money in farming; these are measures to reduce the cost of production," he added.

The Union Minister said that the government has made several efforts to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce.

Chouhan, during the inauguration of the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela, emphasised integrated farming and said that farmers can earn more profit by conducting multiple farming activities on the same land.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "Viksit Bharat is the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without development in farming. A lot of steps are being taken under the leadership of PM Modi. And one of them is Kisan Mela. The Indian Council of Agricultural research (ICAR) prepares good-quality seeds for many crops. Farmers should see the effect in the lands."

A demonstration was held on how the results vary when improved seeds are used, whether wheat, gram, lentils, or any other seed. (ANI)

