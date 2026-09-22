Shlokify Music Brings Trisha Chatterjee’s Trippin on You Featuring Rittika Sen to Its YouTube Channel

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Shlokify Music continues to bring fresh music and new artists to its YouTube audience, with the latest addition being Trisha Chatterjee’s new song Trippin on You, featuring actress Rittika Sen.

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The song has now been featured on the Shlokify Music YouTube channel, giving listeners a chance to discover the new party track through the platform. Known for bringing music content to a growing digital audience, Shlokify Music is steadily creating a space where new songs and artists can reach listeners online.

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Trippin on You brings a fun and upbeat party vibe, while Rittika Sen adds to the visual appeal of the music video with her glamorous look and confident screen presence. Her presence has become one of the talking points of the video, making the release an interesting addition to the channel.

For Shlokify Music, the release is another step towards building a diverse catalogue of music for its YouTube audience. The platform continues to feature songs across different moods and styles, making it easier for listeners to discover new music in one place.

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Produced in association with Saffron Frames Entertainment, the latest release adds another title to Shlokify Music’s growing YouTube presence. With Trippin on You now available on the channel, listeners can head to Shlokify Music on YouTube to watch the song and enjoy its lively party vibe.

Please visit the link: https://youtu.be/_RjqFEfy_II?si=1ElrigyWmRnOMvGE

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