Shobha Karandlaje and Bangalore North Set a New Standard Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 Concludes with Grand Success

India PR Distribution

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: The curtain has officially closed on the magnificent Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 in the Bangalore North Constituency an event that has been hailed as a landmark success for grassroots sports and community engagement.

Advertisement

Under the dynamic and dedicated leadership of the Hon'ble Union Minister of State for MSME & Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, the Mahotsav was executed flawlessly, strictly adhering to all guidelines and timelines. A testament to her exceptional commitment, Sushri Karandlaje is notably the only Member of Parliament in Karnataka and the only woman Union Minister of State in India to have successfully conducted the Sansad Khel Mahotsav across all eight of her assembly constituencies till date. Her leadership, dedication, and logistical precision in spearheading such a massive, multi-faceted event across a sprawling constituency have been nothing short of inspiring.

Advertisement

She is widely regarded as the new rising phoenix from South India, steering forward the Hon'ble Prime Minister's visionary agenda with unmatched energy and impact.

Festival of Inclusivity and Sporting Grit

Advertisement

The Mahotsav was far more than a competition; it was a vibrant festival embodying the spirit of a Viksit Bharat through absolute inclusivity. Over 5,000 students, youth, and athletes participated across all eight games and all eight assembly constituencies, showcasing a blend of raw young talent and seasoned sportsmanship.

Women participated enthusiastically in every sport, breaking barriers and setting powerful new standards for female athleticism. Senior citizens joyfully competed in various fitness and traditional games, proving their enduring spirit. A profound inspiration to everyone was the unwavering determination of specially-abled participants, whose efforts were celebrated with pride.

Games and Constituencies That Defined the Mahotsav

The event beautifully blended modern athletic excellence with traditional sporting heritage. From Taekwondo, Volleyball, and Football to Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Lagori, Throwball, and Tug of War, the Mahotsav engaged every corner of the constituency.

Key Sporting Events by Constituency:

The Real Champions: Our Karyakartas and Volunteers

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje extended heartfelt gratitude to the Mandal Adhyakshas, local leaders, and every Karyakarta across all eight constituencies. They served as the logistical backbone, on-ground organizers, motivators, and the crucial link to the people.

This monumental success truly belongs to their tireless commitment and passion.

Grand Finale and Lasting Impact

The Mahotsav concluded with a grand closing ceremony, marking two months of sporting celebrations and community participation by nearly 10,000 people.

Medals, trophies, and participation certificates were awarded across categories, recognizing every athlete's contribution.

With all safety protocols meticulously followed, the constituency proudly reported zero casualties, setting a benchmark in event execution.

The closing ceremony was graced by BJP MPs and MLAs of Bangalore North, who were felicitated, strengthening goodwill and party rapport. Celebrated national and international athletes from the constituency were also honored, inspiring thousands of aspiring youth.

The Mahotsav amplified the message of fitness under the national Fit India Movement, encouraging citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles. The enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life demonstrated inclusive governance at its finest.

This event leaves behind a powerful legacy laying a permanent foundation for grassroots sports culture, discovering raw sporting talent, and strengthening community bonds.

It reaffirms the government's commitment to youth empowerment, public health, and nation-building through sports. The Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Bangalore North stands as a shining example of how collective spirit, leadership, and vision can shape the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

This event sponsored by GAIL (India) Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) , IDBI BANK , Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), NTPC Limited, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Small Industries Development Bank of India,(SIDBI), SIDBI Swavalamban Foundation , Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Central bank Of India, Bharat Electronics Limited(BEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited(BPCL), The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), REC Limited (REC), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) , NBCC (India) Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited ( NHPC), State Bank of India (SBI) , Union Bank of India, Canara Bank , The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., Indian Bank. Bank of India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)