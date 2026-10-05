Shondik Living to unveil Two Sustainable Premium Managed Farmland & Farmhouse Projects at Shondik Farm Fest in Bangalore on 11th October, 2026

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Shondik Living will host Shondik Farm Fest 2026 on Sunday, 11th October 2026, at The Chancery Pavilion in Bangalore. The soft-launch event will bring together visionaries, prospective investors and invited guests for a first look at two new sustainable premium managed farmland & farmhouse projects, one along NH-44, near BEL, Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh and the other in Sawantwadi on NH-66, near Goa. More than 4.5 acres of prime land has been exclusively reserved for the development of a lifestyle club and eco-resort in Sawantwadi, near Goa Project. For NH-44 Project, more than 4 acres of land has been exclusively reserved for the development of an eco-friendly resort and holistic wellness center.

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Both locations have been chosen with access in mind. The BEL, Palasamudram project lies along NH-44, about 55 minutes from Bangalore International Airport, while the Sawantwadi, near Goa project is about 45 minutes from Mopa Airport. The names and details of the two projects are being kept under wraps and will be revealed exclusively to guests at the event.

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Speaking about the event, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Founder & Managing Director, “At Shondik Living, we believe that land is not merely an asset—it is the foundation for a upgrading lifestyle, and a legacy for the future. At the Shondik Farm Fest 2026, we are excited to bring our community together and unveil two destinations that reflect this vision in distinctly different locations. We look forward to sharing these journeys with our guests for the very first time at the soft launch event on 11th October, 2026.”

Shondik Farm Fest is designed as a hands-on introduction rather than a presentation alone. Attendees will be able to explore the locations, understand the vision behind each destination, and speak directly with the Shondik Living team. The gathering will also bring together members of the Shondik community and guests who follow land, lifestyle and emerging destination concepts, giving first-time visitors a chance to meet people already part of the Shondik Living network.

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The event begins at 11:00 AM and will be followed by lunch. Entry is complimentary, with advance registration required. Guests can register at https://shondikliving.com/shondik-living-farm-fest-2026/

With the unveiling of two new destinations in two states, Shondik Farm Fest 2026 marks the next step in Shondik Living's managed farm offering. Guests who attend will be among the first to see the projects, learn what sets each location apart, and hear the plans for what comes next. More information about Shondik Living is available at https://shondikliving.com.

Event Details

* Event: Shondik Farm Fest 2026

* Date: Sunday, 11th October 2026

* Time: 11:00 AM onwards, followed by Lunch

* Venue: The Chancery Pavilion, 135, Residency Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore, Karnataka 560025

* Entry: Complimentary | Registration required

* Registration: https://shondikliving.com/shondik-living-farm-fest-2026/

* For enquiries: +91 84485 87841

Promoter/Developer: HaraNimbus Projects LLP. Marketed by: Shondik Living.

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