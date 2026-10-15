Shondik Living Unveils Two Managed Farmland Projects at Shondik Farm Fest 2026

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 15: Shondik Living unveiled NH-44 Farms in Palasamudram, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa to Little Acres in Sawantwadi, Maharashtra, at Shondik Farm Fest 2026, held on October 11 at The Chancery Pavilion, Bangalore. The two managed farmland and farmhouse projects combine ongoing farm maintenance with planned hospitality, wellness and recreational spaces.

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Prospective clients and guests met the project teams to discuss the developments, planned amenities and ownership arrangements. Presentations introduced the distinct offerings of the two locations, with wellness facilities planned at NH-44 Farms and countryside leisure experiences forming part of Goa to Little Acres near Goa.

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Chief Guest Shri Ravishankar Dakoju, a real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist, Rotarian and community leader, spoke about his passion for developing farmland and expanding green cover. His remarks linked tree planting with giving back to nature and managed farmland with encouraging more urban residents to become farmers.

“Creating farmland and greenery is my passion, and I plan to develop 1,500 acres for this purpose. Planting more trees is a way of giving back to nature. Through managed farmland, we can encourage more urban residents to become farmers,” said Shri Ravishankar Dakoju.

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Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Founder of Shondik Living, said, “Shondik Farm Fest 2026 was more than a project unveiling for us; it was an opportunity to bring our vision closer to the people who believe in it. The response we received reaffirmed that people are looking for more than just land, they seek a lifestyle they can be part of. With NH-44 Farms and Goa to Little Acres, we are taking another step towards building thoughtfully managed communities where nature, lifestyle, and long-term value come together. We thank everyone who joined us and made this occasion a success.”

NH-44 Farms brings a wellness focus to managed farmland

Spread across more than 132 acres near BEL and NACIN in Palasamudram, Andhra Pradesh, NH-44 Farms offers 565 farmland plots, with a minimum plot size of 10,000 sq. ft. Prices start at ₹27.90 lakh. The project is approximately 55 minutes from Bangalore International Airport.

More than four acres have been earmarked for an eco-friendly resort and holistic wellness centre, envisioned to offer naturopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, meditation and nature-based healing experiences. The development plans include more than 28 amenities, covering a swimming pool, children’s play area, sports facilities, an indoor gymnasium, eco-friendly cottages, a multi-cuisine restaurant, a community kitchen garden, a gaushala, a jacuzzi, and camping and adventure spaces.

Goa to Little Acres offers countryside living near Goa

Goa to Little Acres spans more than 204 acres in Sawantwadi, Maharashtra, with views of the Amboli Hills. The project offers more than 425 farmland plots, starting at 10,890 sq. ft., with prices beginning at ₹65 lakh. It is approximately 45 minutes from Mopa Airport and 20 minutes from Sawantwadi Palace, with access to attractions such as Amboli Ghat, Madkhol Dam and Paradise Beach.

More than 4.5 acres have been reserved for a lifestyle club and eco-resort. Planned experiences include zip lining, rope climbing, mud baths, kayaking, hiking and trekking. The wider development also includes designated hospitality areas and planned facilities such as a swimming pool, children’s play area, sports facilities, a campfire arena, gazebos, stargazing spaces, a community kitchen garden, yoga and meditation areas, eco-friendly cottages and a watchtower, alongside more than 29 additional lifestyle and recreational facilities.

Ongoing farm maintenance supports owners

Both projects provide managed farm services to support owners with ongoing maintenance. Club membership is included, with 12 complimentary nights of stay each year, subject to applicable membership terms. HaraNimbus Projects LLP promotes and develops the projects, while Shondik Living handles their marketing.

About HaraNimbus

HaraNimbus Projects LLP is a Bangalore-based business founded by Shri Ravishankar Dakoju and Sandeep Kumar Prasad. Its activities span managed farmland and farmhouse project development, real estate opportunities and infrastructure, with a focus on sustainable development, quality and strategic partnerships.

About Shondik Living

Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Kumar Prasad and Mandip Kumar, Shondik Living focuses on combining development with sustainability. The company has delivered Nandi Farms Phase I and II. Its ongoing projects include Sandalwood Vista Farms, NH-44 Farms and Goa to Little Acres.

For enquiries

NH-44 Farms: +91 84485 89199

Goa to Little Acres: +91 7743-919-919

Website: https://www.shondikliving.com/

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