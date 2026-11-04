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Home / Business / Shopy Circle Enterprises Announces Trademark Registration of “dbeautify” Under Class 3

Shopy Circle Enterprises Announces Trademark Registration of “dbeautify” Under Class 3

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PTI
Updated At : 05:56 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Rohtak, Haryana | November 2026

Shopy Circle Enterprises, under the leadership of Mr. Sanjay Kumar, is pleased to announce the successful registration of its brand “dbeautify” under Trademark Class 3.

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The registration marks an important milestone in the company’s journey towards building strong, distinctive and trusted brands in the consumer products segment.

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With the dbeautify brand, Shopy Circle Enterprises aims to establish a quality-focused and reliable identity for its range of products covered under Class 3. The trademark registration further strengthens the brand’s identity and provides legal protection as the company continues to develop, market and expand its product portfolio.

A Milestone in Brand Building

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Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, representing Shopy Circle Enterprises, said:

“The registration of dbeautify is an important milestone in our long-term brand-building journey. Our vision is to create brands that customers can recognize, trust and rely on for quality. dbeautify is an important step in this direction, and we look forward to expanding the brand with a strong focus on quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Under the leadership of Sanjay Kumar, Shopy Circle Enterprises aims to further strengthen its presence in the Indian market and develop dbeautify into a recognized consumer brand.

Building a Trusted Consumer Brand

The company plans to expand the dbeautify product portfolio with a focus on quality, innovation, attractive product presentation and customer satisfaction.

The trademark registration provides an important foundation for the brand’s future growth and helps establish dbeautify as an identifiable and protected brand of Shopy Circle Enterprises.

About Shopy Circle Enterprises

Shopy Circle Enterprises is a manufacturer and wholesaler engaged in the development and supply of consumer and household products. The company focuses on delivering practical, quality-oriented products while continuously developing its own brands and expanding its presence across the Indian market.

The company’s approach combines product development, quality, branding and customer-focused business practices to build sustainable brands for the future.

About dbeautify

dbeautify is a brand owned by Shopy Circle Enterprises and registered under Trademark Class 3.

The brand has been developed with a vision to offer quality-focused consumer products while creating a strong and recognizable identity in the market.

The successful trademark registration of dbeautify represents a significant achievement for Shopy Circle Enterprises, under the leadership of Mr. Sanjay Kumar, and marks the beginning of the brand’s next phase of growth and expansion.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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